Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

What is left to fight for in F1 2026?

Both world titles have already been awarded this season, but that doesn’t mean the final triple-header of 2026 will be meaningless. Here is everything you should keep an eye on in the Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 9:29 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

A five-way battle for P2 in the drivers’ championship

Kimi Antonelli romped to his maiden world title to become Formula 1’s youngest world champion, but behind him it’s all to play for – and closer than ever.

As the highest-scoring driver across the latest eight rounds, Max Verstappen has climbed to second in the championship, but that doesn’t mean he’ll comfortably be this year’s runner-up. George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris lie within 33 points of the Red Bull driver, with a maximum of 75 points still available.

Whoever takes second and third will then get the privilege to attend the FIA’s end-of-season gala as podium finishers – a prospect which typically is enjoyable to some drivers and daunting for others.

Team boss Toto Wolff said Mercedes’ priority may now be securing a 1-2 in the drivers’ championship, perhaps softening the blow of a disheartening campaign for George Russell, but not everyone cares as much.

“I'm not going to say it doesn't mean anything, but it's not something I focus on,” Lewis Hamilton said of the prospect of finishing second. “I think winning the championship is the only thing any of us really care about. I mean, maybe some people do care about the other positions, but for me, my sole focus is on making sure that we secure second in the constructors' championship.”

It certainly doesn’t matter to Verstappen. “For me personally, I don't care if I'm second, third or fourth,” the Dutchman said of his championship chances back in Singapore. “Like, yeah, it doesn't do anything. But I just want to have fun till the end, you know, try to go for a day’s success.” Eight consecutive podiums, including three wins from the last five rounds, seem to prove his point.

Read Also:

Another three chances for Oscar Piastri and Isack Hadjar to win

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri and Isack Hadjar have two things in common: they are the only top-team drivers who have been comprehensively outperformed by their team-mates and the only ones who have, so far, failed to win a grand prix in 2026.

Both of them have taken a couple of podium finishes each without ever having a real chance of victory. The fact that they never qualified on the front row doesn’t help.

That is not too surprising from sophomore Hadjar, who is paired with the formidable Verstappen, but for Piastri, it is a little more puzzling; the 2025 title contender has struggled to adapt his driving style to F1’s new machinery, especially when it comes to finding the limit.

“It's definitely something I've been working on a lot. There's been signs of progress with that, but it's just taking longer than I'd hoped,” he admitted back in Mexico.

Hadjar is in a very different situation. “This year, for some reason, I feel like I haven't driven much,” he said in Brazil, having missed three races after injuring his wrist in August. “You know, Saudi, Bahrain cancelled, and then I had a two-month break during the summer break, and now I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I'm a bit sad that we're already on the end, because I feel like I can still go a long way this year.”

Read Also:

To be fair, Hadjar had his fair share of misfortune in the previous rounds. “That's what makes it more frustrating for me right now,” he added. “The last couple of races, I couldn't even be in the top five, except for Malaysia – there's always been something happening on Sunday.

“But it's going to click. It's just a matter of time, and on my side, I think pace has been decent, so I just want to keep pushing, and anything can happen with the conditions. So, just stay very, very sharp.” He was rewarded with a podium finish in Brazil; will he do even better next?

Red Bull vs McLaren for P3 in the constructors’ championship

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The main battle in the constructors’ championship will be Red Bull against McLaren for third position. Second-placed Ferrari admittedly isn’t mathematically out of reach, but it enjoys a 95-point advantage over Red Bull, with 129 available to score. Such a plot twist would require three debacles from the Scuderia and consistent podium finishes from Hadjar.

With Red Bull on 415 points and McLaren on 398, however, it’s all to play for. Red Bull surged to the front of the pack in the last couple of months – it collected 152 points from Azerbaijan to Mexico, with McLaren down on 59 – but the MCL40’s latest upgrade helped Norris to victory in the Brazilian GP.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies described McLaren as “a bit faster” in the Interlagos race, though the wet conditions weren’t quite representative of what they will likely be in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi – but further updates are expected in Nevada.

“It's thanks to these [latest] upgrades that we are now in condition to fight for the victory, combined with the conditions surely,” McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said. “And these upgrades, first of all, they will be complemented by some more parts that come in Vegas. And they form the foundation for what will be next year's car.

“So, it's encouraging for the trajectory of McLaren that we seem to be able to transform our development into performance on track.”

Read Also:

Haas vs Audi for seventh position

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

With Racing Bulls and Alpine solidly fifth and sixth in the standings, our attention now turns to Haas and Audi – a tale of two seasons.

F1’s new era began in impressive fashion for the American team, with Oliver Bearman finishing seventh in Australia and fifth in China. The 17 points collected across these two weekends represent more than half of Haas’ current tally of 31, as the team lost ground throughout the campaign amid consistency issues with the VF-26.

This is intriguingly reminiscent of the team’s first season, exactly 10 years ago, with Romain Grosjean then scoring 18 points in the first two events before the team’s eventual tally plateaued at 29.

Meanwhile, Audi’s maiden F1 campaign after fully taking over the Sauber squad started with low-key form, with its first power-unit somewhat struggling relative to most rival engines. But the R26 has become a consistent points scorer at the hands of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg – hence how it has made up a 19-point deficit to Haas, now lying just three points adrift.

So the momentum firmly is with Audi, which has actually outqualified Haas in 18 out of 20 grands prix so far – especially as the second Haas car is now driven by Rafael Camara, who made his debut last time out in Brazil. Despite the rookie’s raw pace, his lack of experience might prove costly in such a tight fight.

“I really want to manage expectations here,” Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu said in Brazil. “And then that means I'm not putting any pressure on Rafa, right?

“Of course, as Haas F1 Team, we are in a tight championship battle with Audi. But, again, that's not his problem, if you like – that's on us. Our job is to really just create an environment that doesn't have any of those extra pressures.”

Read Also:

Aston Martin to spring a surprise?

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Aston Martin’s 2026 has been nothing short of a disaster, particularly amid the Honda power unit’s lack of power, reliability and driveability – which has been painfully obvious on many occasions.

‘Painfully obvious’ might also accurately describe a dejected Lance Stroll’s lack of enjoyment, as he retires from most races and his answers to the media – which never were that loquacious in the first place – have become near-monosyllabic.

Read Also:

Fernando Alonso hasn’t been much happier, but to his credit, he has made an impact whenever it was remotely possible. Aston now has seven points to its name, courtesy of the two-time champion’s starring drive to eighth in Malaysia.

It’s unlikely Alonso can shine in Las Vegas – the Honda powertrain’s deficiency may be too stark with that near-2km full-throttle portion along the Strip – but a winding track like Losail might be a decent opportunity to clinch a result for Aston.

As it happens, the team is just five points behind ninth-placed Williams – which has scored just one in the latest 14 grands prix – in the constructors’ championship. All Aston needs would be for Alonso to take one seventh-place finish, assuming its rival doesn’t score more than one point by the end of the season.

“We turn up at every event with the motivation, drive, and passion that we had earlier in the season to score every point possible,” Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky Sports F1 in Brazil. “What I'm more indicating is it's just a much harder task now, but it doesn't mean that the team isn’t motivated.

“Actually, I'd be surprised if you didn't look around and find people actually surprisingly in a good spirit. They can see what's coming in the future, but our goal still to the end of the season is to make sure that our last point scored wasn't a few races ago.” It will be a tall order.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Christian Horner admits Red Bull prospects were thrown in against Max Verstappen too soon

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





‘Lewis suspected a conspiracy’ – Nico Rosberg explains how Lewis Hamilton F1 rivalry went awry at Mercedes



Formula 1



Formula 1



‘Lewis suspected a conspiracy’ – Nico Rosberg explains how Lewis Hamilton F1 rivalry went awry at Mercedes





McLaren to upgrade MCL40 car at its bogey F1 track Las Vegas



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



McLaren to upgrade MCL40 car at its bogey F1 track Las Vegas





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

Lando Norris





F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?



Formula 1



Formula 1



F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos





"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap

More from

Red Bull Racing





Retaining Liam Lawson isn't enough – Red Bull must stop treating him like a failure



Formula 1



Formula 1 15 h



Retaining Liam Lawson isn't enough – Red Bull must stop treating him like a failure





The surprising convergence behind F1's increasingly competitive 2026 season



Formula 1



The surprising convergence behind F1's increasingly competitive 2026 season





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

Latest news





What is left to fight for in F1 2026?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



What is left to fight for in F1 2026?





Joe Gibbs Racing plans to push back on Denny Hamlin retirement timeline



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 9 h



Joe Gibbs Racing plans to push back on Denny Hamlin retirement timeline





Retaining Liam Lawson isn't enough – Red Bull must stop treating him like a failure



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 15 h



Retaining Liam Lawson isn't enough – Red Bull must stop treating him like a failure





Yamaha may not be competitive immediately in MotoGP's 850cc era, says Pramac



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



18 h



Yamaha may not be competitive immediately in MotoGP's 850cc era, says Pramac

Feature

Discover prime content





With rallying back in the spotlight, it could probably teach F1 a thing or two



Formula 1



By Maurice Hamilton



With rallying back in the spotlight, it could probably teach F1 a thing or two





How seizing every chance – and making it happen – keeps Pierre Gasly’s fire burning



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How seizing every chance – and making it happen – keeps Pierre Gasly’s fire burning





Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Ronald Vording



Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success





How Brazil showcased everything that's good about F1 - plus some that isn't



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Brazil showcased everything that's good about F1 - plus some that isn't

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe