Formula 1 Special feature

What is the greatest race of all time?

Spectators and journalists at the 1953 French Grand Prix reckoned they'd seen a strong candidate after a duel that has gone into motorsport folklore.

In the latest of Autosport's "Short View Back to the Past" series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner looks at 'The Race of the Century'.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

