What Lando Norris' contract extension means for McLaren and Oscar Piastri

With what is undoubtedly coming with a salary befitting a world champion, Lando Norris has put pen to paper to a deal tying him to the Woking-based team until 2030, with options for multiple additional years after that, taking Norris into his 30s.

Imagining Norris wearing a different-coloured race suit has always felt like a mind-bending exercise. Now, the 26-year-old's bumper McLaren contract has definitively taken one of F1's leading stars out of the driver market for years to come, turning Norris into a bona fide franchise driver for the team.

Read Also: Formula 1 Lando Norris extends McLaren deal until F1 2030

Norris started his McLaren career a decade ago, when he was picked up by Zak Brown and supported through the single-seater ranks with Carlin, replacing Stoffel Vandoorne as a grand prix driver in 2019 as part of a new wave of Britain-born talent including George Russell and Alex Albon.

Turning from a fast but raw and insecure talent into a championship-winning superstar, last season was undoubtedly Norris' coming-of-age year, overcoming driving style struggles, mechanical failures and a formidable team-mate in Oscar Piastri to take his first world championship.

That triumph seems to have changed something within Norris. From hoping he could one day achieve his dreams, he finally gained the confidence to know that he could. Seeing is believing.

"Lando is driving and operating at the level of a world champion," team boss Andrea Stella said after Norris' Zandvoort win. "What I like the most about his journey in Formula 1 is that he keeps improving. And I think especially after the start of the 2025 season, something clicked, which is not only a single click, but is a way of working with Lando and that we are adopting also on Oscar's side now in particular. And I think this approach has led Lando to continuous improvements."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Search for stability underpins quiet 2027 silly season

It's exactly the type of steady presence, then, that McLaren was keen to tie down for the foreseeable future, willing to fork out an undisclosed but no doubt significant chunk of cash to do so.

Aged 26, Norris is only just entering his prime, so securing its most successful driver since Lewis Hamilton provides McLaren with additional stability as it aims to overcome a slow-ish start to the 2026 season. Norris' brace of wins either side of the summer break are a sign the team is starting to get there.

One look at a particularly quiet transfer market further reinforces the idea that stability is a prized quality to have right now. Teams have been stretched to their limits with the complex 2026 power unit regulations, so they are keen to remove as many unknowns off the board elsewhere, as long as their drivers are performing.

When Max Verstappen, as ever the silly season's dominant domino, decided to stay put at Red Bull, the 2027 starting grid was inevitably going to look very similar to this year's. Alongside Verstappen's decade-long tenure at the Milton Keynes team, Charles Leclerc has also reinforced his commitment to Ferrari, and Mercedes will no doubt want to achieve the same longevity with its drivers, especially Kimi Antonelli.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur explained the value of Leclerc's long-term relationship with Maranello: "Having this kind of continuity is always positive. For me it's also much easier to work with drivers that I have known for ages. Sometimes you don't need to discuss [something] when you have known someone for 10, 15 or 20 years, when the first feeling is the good one, and you know what he's thinking."

It is clear that mutual trust and understanding also exists between Norris and McLaren, to the benefit of both parties.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Pauline Ballet / LAT Images via Getty Images

What about Piastri?

It will be intriguing to see how Piastri and his camp look at this high-profile deal for his team-mate. The Australian extended his deal to 2028 at the start of the 2025 championship, which looked like his to lose until a combination of a decline in performance, driver mistakes, team errors and bad luck saw him finish behind both Norris and Verstappen.

It was a huge blow to Piastri, and unease over team orders and the team's rules of engagement at points through the 2025 campaign, such as a controversial position swap at the Italian Grand Prix or contact between the two team-mates in Singapore and Austin, may well replay on his or his management's mind when digesting the implications of Norris' long-term big money deal. Those who believe McLaren is and always will be Norris' team certainly won't see his contract extension as anything other than a confirmation of that idea.

But right now, Piastri has more pressing concerns. Compared to his ironclad first half of the 2025 season, the 25-year-old has suffered an extended slump in performance with the 2026 generation of cars, seemingly going through similar driving style struggles that he faced last year on low-grip circuits like Austin and Mexico.

Team principal Stella said Piastri's issues are "purely technical" rather than anything mental, whether related to how 2025 finished or 2026 started, as he reaches a full calendar year without a grand prix win on Monday.

McLaren's solution isn't too dissimilar to how it fixed Norris last year, working with Piastri behind the scenes to make adaptations both from a car and driving style point of view. If it succeeds, it has its two aces back for what is shaping up to be a closely-fought second half of 2026, and a potential title challenge next year.

McLaren's end goal is still for both drivers to be fighting each other for wins and titles, which would involve Piastri following a similar trajectory towards a long-term contract extension. It is up to the Australian's camp to decide whether that's in his interest, or whether it might be time to explore new horizons. In any case, Piastri's current deal until the end of 2028 means time is on his side. The same can be said for McLaren.

In the meantime, McLaren has its reigning world champion tied up for the entirety of the current rules cycle. It's one less puzzle piece on the board as the Woking squad aims to retain and even reinforce its title-winning team.