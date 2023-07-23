What Perez’s crash revealed about Red Bull’s F1 floor changes
History has repeated itself for Red Bull at Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix after a crash for Sergio Perez opened the door for more floor secrets to be revealed.
Back in May, the Mexican’s Monaco Grand Prix qualifying accident resulted in his car being lifted high above the track to offer photographers a clear view of the underside of the RB19.
Rival teams were left rubbing their hands about finally getting a chance to better understand what F1’s benchmark squad has done with its floor.
So when Perez’s RB19 had to be retrieved in Hungary following his smash early on in the opening practice session, there is likely to have been an equal sense of glee about the floor being shown off again – especially since his Red Bull team had introduced some updates.
Ahead of the Hungarian GP, Red Bull has revealed in the official submission documents that have to be sent to the FIA that there were some specific tweaks to the floor edge detail as a consequence of revisions made to its sidepods.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 crash
Photo by: Ronald Vording
The team stated: “The reshaped sidepod has led to subtle floor edges changes to work with the upstream surfaces, which has extracted some more local load.”
Close examination of the photos that emerged after Perez’s crash show that whilst there’s little to be seen on the top surface, aside from some accommodating geometrical alterations to suit the new sidepod layout, there’s an interesting development to be found on the underside.
It’s a design feature we have seen elsewhere – perhaps ironically when it was spotted on Lewis Hamilton’s W14 being lifted up after his Monaco practice crash.
In both cases a row of strakes have been added to the rear portion of the edge wing, in order to help direct the airflow as it passes around the surface.
The question will be, did seeing the Mercedes design in Monaco spark interest in this direction for Red Bull, or was something already in the works as part of this update package?
Either way it’s always fascinating to see how there’s convergence on similar design pathways, even if they are not a 1:1 facsimile of one another, given they have to fit in with their given surroundings.
Related video
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars
Latest news
Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash
Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash
Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"
Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better" Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"
Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call
Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call
Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"
Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)" Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.