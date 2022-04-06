Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo: Melbourne track changes will deliver "different" F1 race Next / Rescue mission averted F1 freight delay for Australian GP
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

What Red Bull learned from the stress of its latest F1 title success

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 world championship triumph last year was sealed thanks to the late intervention of the ‘racing gods’ in the Abu Dhabi season finale.

Jonathan Noble
By:
What Red Bull learned from the stress of its latest F1 title success

But while debate about those closing laps will likely rage on forever, it should take nothing away from the job the Dutchman and his Red Bull team had done to get themselves into a position to end Mercedes' lock out of F1 titles.

In fact, the outfit sees the shock turn of events in Abu Dhabi as simply a further piece of evidence that 2021 proved, beyond all doubt, that in F1 you should never give up.

Reflecting on how last year’s intense campaign has impacted its start to F1’s new era in 2022, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says there were some important take outs.

“I think what it demonstrated to me is that if you want something bad enough, if you really believe in something, then anything is possible in life,” said Horner, speaking to selected media including Motorsport.com.

“Coming into last year, nobody could have predicted it. Mercedes was coming off the back of its most successful campaign with probably their best ever car.

“It was a subtle regulation change over the winter, but probably 65% of the chassis, the gearbox, suspension, was all carried over from what had been their domineering car. Yet we were able to turn up from the first race and be competitive and sustain that challenge, race in, race out, no matter what was thrown at us.

“So I think it just demonstrated to me that: forget all the noise. If you really want something, and you apply yourself, anything's possible.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrate on the podium

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrate on the podium

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Red Bull’s successful push for the 2021 championship did not come without its risks, especially at a time when teams had to carefully balance how far to develop last year’s cars before switching focus to the 2022 challengers.

Going too long on the 2021 developments risked leaving the team exposed to falling behind with its work on the 2022 car. But switching over too early risked it throwing away a golden chance for 2021 title success.

At the end of last year, Red Bull joked that it would only find out it didn’t do enough for the 2022 car if Ferrari ended up with a 1-2 in the season opener.

But while the Maranello dominance may have been delivered on paper, the reality was that Red Bull appeared to have judged things pretty spot on: with its aggressive RB18 proving every bit a match for Ferrari’s F1-75 in ultimate pace terms before the late fuel pump issues.

Horner said he was never too concerned that his team would not do exactly what was needed.

“I think I've always had great confidence in our team,” he said. “We had an opportunity to go for the world championship last year and, of course, we've pushed ourselves to the limit.

“We developed RB16B to a later point in the year than our rivals were claiming, so we were relatively late on to the 2022 car.

“But the effort that's gone in over the latter part of last year, despite the distraction of fighting for a championship, to turn up at the first race, qualify less than a tenth off pole, take the lead three times in the race, and ultimately, a reliability issue cost us a big haul of points, I think it was testimony to the effort that's gone in from the team over the last 12 months and how we balanced that resource.

“Inevitably, when you've got such a big regulation change, the earlier you apply resource, the better. But it's always a question of balancing up short, medium and long term objectives. And long term in F1 is two weeks.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, heads into the garage after retiring

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, heads into the garage after retiring

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

But despite Red Bull appearing to have got its development balance spot on, don’t think for a second that things were easy for the team.

Horner himself faced some stress points in 2021 as the intensity of the title battle heated up towards the end of the campaign, while the entire Milton Keynes operation had to dig deep to take it all the way to that final Abu Dhabi encounter.

But the prize at the end was important, and not just because it got Red Bull’s name back on a championship trophy for the first time since 2013. Perhaps most important was that it finally ended the double title lock-out that Mercedes had enjoyed since 2014.

Horner added: “What you have to remember: Mercedes dominated, they didn't just dominate, they obliterated the opposition for seven years. Nobody got even close to putting a sustained challenge throughout the season.

“So to raise ourselves to the level that we had to operate in order to do that last year, it put huge pressure throughout the whole organisation. And then on top of that, you've got a budget cap, and you've got next year's car to deal with. It was a huge challenge.

“And I think that the way it was done was remarkable. We were hearing in Austria that our rivals were putting all their resource onto the following year's car, and we were still in the midst of the current car.

“So I think the effort has gone in, the ground that's been made up, has been outstanding.”

For now, the 2022 title battle looks like it could be a straight Red Bull v Ferrari battle, but few are willing to write off Mercedes, despite its difficult start to the season.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Horner himself, having gone up against the German manufacturer last year, knows exactly how strong the organisation can be.

But if Lewis Hamilton and George Russell end up hauling themselves back to the front, and F1 ends up in a thrilling three-way content, even Horner would not be too upset at the added complication of fighting a war on two fronts.

For after the stresses of the straight head-to-head last year, Horner does not think a six car battle for glory would be any harder to deal with.

“It's easier, it's almost easier,” he said. “Obviously, last year was just a heavyweight fight, slugging it out between two drivers every single grand prix and it went from race one to the last race.

“It was remarkable the intensity of that just between those two guys. Whereas if you've got more drivers involved, there's more dynamics.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: Melbourne track changes will deliver "different" F1 race
Previous article

Ricciardo: Melbourne track changes will deliver "different" F1 race
Next article

Rescue mission averted F1 freight delay for Australian GP

Rescue mission averted F1 freight delay for Australian GP
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.