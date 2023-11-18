What to look out for as F1 visits Vegas

1. It’s going to be cold

Las Vegas was baking in 40+ degree heat back in the middle of summer, but it is very different on late nights in November. Temperatures plummet when the sun goes down and the low grip levels will suit those who can warm their tyres up quickest. McLaren is one of those, and the odds of Lando Norris topping qualifying are at 10/1, while Oscar Piastri is 33/1 – which could be worth a shot.

Qualifying will start at midnight and the lights going out to start the race at 10pm – F1’s latest ever start – it could be down to single figures. F1 cars barely ever run in these conditions and while Pirelli is bringing its three softest tyre options, drivers could still be slip sliding around for several laps before they get their tyres up to temperature.

2. Will it be Back to Baku?

This track has lots of long straights and slow corners and there are very few fast, flowing sections that need high-speed downforce. A Max Verstappen win is at 1/4, while the most likely driver to stop him, according to the odds, is Lando Norris – at a good value 9/1.

The track should suit cars that went well in Baku – but two factors suggest that basing predictions on that race is risky. Firstly, that race was a long time ago in F1 development terms and secondly it was run in much higher temperatures. That said, the fundamentals still apply – so although Red Bull has excellent top-end speed, there is a chance their big high-speed cornering advantage will be nullified slightly this weekend.

3. All eyes on the paddock roof

F1’s owners have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on a bespoke pit building – and they have topped it off with a giant F1 logo topped by a 2,600m2 video screen. The chances of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both flying past it to celebration fireworks with a double podium for Red Bull are a bet-boosted 9/4.

The pit complex also has bright LED lights running the entire length of the building so a post-race light show is guaranteed, but knowing Vegas they could also be used to add drama through the race.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images A view of the pit building

4. F1’s great glass elevator

The Wynn Grid Club is the place to be in Vegas – because it provides one of the most exclusive ways to get close to all the action on track and off. The ultimate on-track experience is securing a Grand Slam of pole, victory, fastest lap and leading all the laps. Odds of that happening are 6/1.

The chances of that happening are rare, and so too are the chances of getting one of these golden tickets, which offer access to a private elevator that takes guests directly from the Club into the heart of the paddock. Wealthy fans will get the chance to enjoy driver meet-and-greets then watch all the action from a giant outdoor terrace overlooking the first turn, where a chef and mixologists will be on hand to deliver food delicacies and cocktail experiences.

5. Celebrity bingo

If the action on track fails to live up to the hype, fans watching on TV can find some fun in playing their own celebrity bingo. Celebrity favourite Lewis Hamilton is likely to have plenty of superstars cheering for him and he would love to end up on the podium – the odds of which are 13/8.

Everyone who is anyone will be trying to get on that grid ahead of the race and there are already lots of confirmed big names heading to town including J Balvin, Major Lazer and Mark Ronson, who all headline on the Sphere stage; Kylie Minogue, who will also perform; Shaquille O’Niel and David Beckham, who are hosting a celebrity party; and James Cordon, who will be back in the US to host the Sotheby’s auction.

6. Sphere slowdown

The Sphere is one of the most visually spectacular sections of the circuit, with a giant 112m high LED-covered ball offering a huge canvas for all sorts of F1-related designs and animations – but the entry to this section is tight and could be one of the areas where accidents happen. Odds of the race being red flagged are 7/4.

The cars were originally supposed to flying around the Sphere in a long half-circle curve, but when the simulations were run it showed that the drivers would pull too many Gs, creating the potential for them to black out. Instead, a chicane was added to slow things down, so although it will be full of flashing lights, expect the racing to be pretty processional through this section after that perilous entry point.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix branding on the Sphere

7. Barriers will be bashed

The circuit is one of eight street races on this year’s calendar and although the barrier-lined circuit does have wide straights, there are several pinch points where it all gets pretty narrow. The odds of the safety car coming out clearly reflect the expectation that it will, as they are 1/4, while betting against that happening is 11/4.

There is a high chance of drivers clattering the barriers and things having to be stopped as the rescue teams clear the damage. Expect the race to have at least one safety car and maybe a first corner collision or two as 20 cars going into Turn One will be a very tight squeeze.

8. Wedded to F1

F1 fans who want to make the weekend even more special will have the chance to do what many thousands have done before on a visit to Vegas…gamble and get married. The off-track entertainment in Vegas will include the usual F1 simulators, merchandise stalls, food stands (many tickets even come with food included) but it will be taken to the next level with regular performances from Sin City regulars Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil, magicians and street artists and a moneyless casino. The most unusual thing of all, however, will be what is sure to be the first ever F1-themed wedding chapel! You never know, maybe champion Max Verstappen will deliver the surprise of the season by heading there to tie the knot with girlfriend Kelly Piquet!

