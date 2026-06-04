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What yachts do F1 drivers own as luxury vessels descend on the Monaco GP?

Formula 1
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What yachts do F1 drivers own as luxury vessels descend on the Monaco GP?
Formula 1 Monaco GP

What yachts do F1 drivers own as luxury vessels descend on the Monaco GP?

Explore the extravagant yachts owned by Formula 1 drivers and the sport's stakeholders.

Alex Harrington
Edited:
A McLaren Solus GT is seen on the deck of a yacht

A McLaren Solus GT is seen on the deck of a yacht

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

Monaco is buzzing today as Formula 1 cars take to its streets for the first two Free Practice sessions of the race weekend. And while fans flock to watch the action on the street circuit, the famous Port Hercule has filled with some of the most luxurious yachts on the market. 

As you're well aware, the relationship between F1 and these high-value vessels has been strong for the majority of the sport's history. They act as entertainment venues, places for the ultra-rich, including the drivers, to retreat to - I'm looking at you, Kimi Raikkonen. In this piece, we're exploring the yachts owned by F1 drivers and other stakeholders around the paddock. So be prepared for some rather large price tags.

 Max Verstappen: Unleash the Lion

The reigning world champion recently acquired his yacht, a 33-metre Mangusta Gransport 33, typically priced at around $12 million. The value of Verstappen's specific yacht hasn't been confirmed.

The boat is built by Overmarine and designed by Alberto Mancini Yacht Design. It's big enough to house 12 guests, plus a crew of five, and can reach speeds of up to 25 knots. Naming it 'Unleash the Lion' after picking it up from Mangusta shipyard in Viareggio, Italy, the Red Bull driver now has it docked in Monaco for this weekend.

 

Fernando Alonso: Sunreef Power Eco catamaran

The two-time champion purchased his 18.3-metre Sunreef Power Eco 60 electric catamaran in 2023. It boasts an electric powertrain, powered by solar panels, and is "exactly the yachting experience [he] was looking for," according to Boat International

“I think [Sunreef] is the only company that takes sustainability to a very serious level,” the Spaniard said at the time.  “To have a fully electric catamaran powered by solar panels made perfect sense to me.”

The Aston Martin driver had previously chartered this model, and eventually felt the need to purchase one himself. 

 

Lewis Hamilton: Sunseeker 90

According to reports, the seven-time F1 world champion purchased the yacht in 2009. Currently, these yachts are listed for around $5-8 million on Yacht World, however the value of Hamilton's is unknown. With a length of 28 metres, it boasts American walnut carpentry, a full-size kitchen made to a professional level, and a dining room big enough to comfortably seat eight people. 

It's rumoured that the Ferrari driver now owns a new yacht, an Amels 80 by Damen Yachting, however this is yet to be confirmed. 

Lawrence Stroll: Faith

The billionaire owner of the Aston Martin F1 team and the father of Lance Stroll recently made the purchase of a 79.95-metre Feadship Project 714 superyacht. Reportedly priced at $200 million, this heavy investment was Lawrence Stroll's new 262-foot-long superyacht spotted towering over buildings in Dutch canals earlier this year. 

This yacht is by far the largest on this list, and therefore it comes as no surprise to hear that its reported annual expenses come to approximately $15 million.

 

Toto Wolff: UU

The Mercedes team principal has owned and chartered several yachts over the years, including a 50-metre Mangusta motor yacht valued at $27 million. It could comfortably house 12 people, plus a crew of nine, and could travel at an impressive 35 knots. 

According to a report from last year, the business titan is looking to invest in something more modern.

“Seaworthiness is non-negotiable," he told Boat International in 2024. "I would like to take a boat around the world. Also new technology in terms of emissions. And lots of space for tenders and sports activities.  I would like a big gym. I don’t think boats have big enough gyms.

"It would need to have a helicopter garage because you don’t want the aesthetics to be disturbed by a helicopter outside.”

 

Bernard Arnault, LVMH chairman: Symphony

This superyacht from Feadship, designed by British yacht designer Tim Heywood, is the first boat from the brand to measure in at over 100 metres. It's 101-metre length offers six decks, eight cabins of the highest luxury, and enough space for 20 guests. 

Currently docked in Monaco to celebrate the partnership between Louis Vuitton and F1 at this weekend's Grand Prix, the Symphony towers over the harbour. 

You can see it in the video below at the 30:26 mark. 

 

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
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