What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?

Kick.com, a live-streaming platform with over 14 million registered users, launched a new partnership with Sauber Motorsport at the start of 2023 and at Spa-Francorchamps its bright green logos will provide a refreshed livery.

To find out more about KICK, its unique 95-5 subscription revenue split and how its partnership with Sauber Motorsport operates, Andrew van Leeuwen visited Edward Craven at the KICK headquarters for an in-depth interview.

The pair were joined on a livestream by Zhou who gave his impressions on the car livery and how KICK and Sauber work together in F1.