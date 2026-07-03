What's behind Lewis Hamilton's Lego British GP drivers' parade concerns

Following a successful debut at last year's Miami Grand Prix, Lego is back with its latest drivers parade activation as it constructed 22 individual go-karts for drivers to use on the British Grand Prix parade lap.

The Danish construction toy giant put together 25km/h go-karts made out of 28,000 Lego blocks and other component to make them driveable, designed with input from the 11 teams.

The majority of the F1 grid is excited about the one-off drivers' parade quirk, having enjoyed the chaotic Miami parade. However, not every driver is as enthused by the idea, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton voicing the biggest opposition.

"I don’t know whether or not I’ll be in the Lego car this year," Hamilton said on Thursday. When pressed for the reasons why, he replied: "That’s something I need to take offline."

It seems highly unlikely Hamilton will actually follow through on giving the event a miss, though. The drivers' parade is part of the official pre-race ceremony and is compulsory for drivers, much like attending the national anthem is, even if Hamilton could obviously afford the fine for missing it. But Ferrari has already suggested that Hamilton will simply join his colleagues in the parade, especially on home soil where an expected 175,000 fans will be watching on.

Are drivers being asked too much?

It has been suggested that Hamilton isn't as keen on the Lego parade on a weekend Ferrari is expected to struggle with its power unit, or is seeking financial compensation for brands getting exposure from indirectly being associated with him. There is also talk of growing frustration among drivers over having to conduct so many extracurricular activities in the Liberty Media era of the ever-growing series.

What is definitely clear is that the 41-year-old just isn't a fan of this type of activation, as Hamilton is one of several veterans - including Verstappen and Fernando Alonso - known to want to limit their marketing days as much as possible. That is completely unrelated to a drivers' parade, though, because that event is a staple of the pre-race build-up, as Hamilton well knows.

Lewis Hamilton may have raised issue with the number of media commitments in a race weekend Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Commercial rightsholder FOM and governing body the FIA have been working to streamline driver commitments on a grand prix weekend as much as possible. It's a balancing act between making their media availability on Thursday and Friday more efficient, while still providing enough access - especially for broadcasters paying hefty sums for the privilege. Other than the FIA-mandated press conferences and the pre-race build-up, though, the only compulsory commitment is a 20-minute slot to attend the fan forum either on Friday or Saturday.

There was also the F1 75 launch at the start of last year as a one-off event, but that event wasn't bought back during the busy 2026 pre-season. There are also video shoots pre-season to capture hero shots and other broadcast material, although this has been conducted at winter testing in Bahrain rather than having drivers go out of their way to have these made elsewhere.

In general terms, most other marketing or PR activities drivers are being asked to do go through their respective teams, with drivers having clauses in their contract stipulating the number of marketing days per season they will make themselves available for.

There's no indication this demand itself has been dramatically increased in recent years, but what has gone up is the number of races. The packed 24-race calendar is a legitimate reason why drivers are increasingly reluctant to do add events on the side.

That doesn't mean there can't be genuine issues around brand clashes, and Hamilton does have a point if he feels the likes of Lego are getting a lot of exposure by association.

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But a high-profile activation like the Lego drivers' parades isn't put together overnight, so teams were consulted many months ago over their involvement, having to sign off on their car's respective designs. Any brand clashes would have been raised and smoothed over a long time before cars and their brick-based counterparts hit the track this weekend at Silverstone.