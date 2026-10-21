Formula 1 United States GP
Where to find free F1 fan zones across Austin this week
Williams, Mercedes and Red Bull are among those hosting free experiences across Austin
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 8:44 PM
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Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Fans without a ticket for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix still have plenty to do, with teams and sponsors setting up free fan zones across Austin during race week for you to enjoy even if you don't have access to the track.
Williams was first to open, with its fan zone at 800 Congress Avenue running from Monday 19 October to Saturday 24 October. Entry is free and includes a show car, racing simulators, a wind tunnel, a Williams x Marvel comic (take a look at the livery it revealed here) and Q&As with Alex Albon and team principal James Vowles. It is open 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday.
Albon will also pop up at Duracell’s Power Paddock at Brazos Hall on East 4th Street today (Wednesday 21 October). Run with Amazon, it features a simulated bull ride, a horseshoe toss, an RC race track and live music.
Tonight, Aston Martin also teams up with the Pink Paddock Club for a free women-focused F1 meetup at The Bungalow on Rainey Street, including a live podcast recording.
Mercedes, whose driver Kimi Antonelli could clinch the title on Sunday, opens its fan hub at 400 Congress Avenue from Thursday to Sunday. It is free and offers things such as pitstop challenges, simulators, daily giveaways and tasty Texas food vendors.
Red Bull has the busiest week. The team, along with its power unit partner Ford, will host The Pull Up today, with Ford Raptor vehicles, an F1 show car, a barbecue and live music, before Red Bull Austin Race Nights run from Thursday to Sunday on East Seventh Street. Those include pitstop challenges, simulators and even appearances from Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
Audi’s Black & White Kickoff Party on Thursday at Central Machine Works on East Cesar Chavez Street is free with an RSVP, mixing Audi displays, art for sale and DJ sets. Guests are asked to dress in black and white... for some reason.
Drivers’ own brands are in town too. Lando Norris’s LN4 has turned a petrol station at 1500 San Jacinto Boulevard into a 1970s-style garage for its new collection from today until Sunday, while Daniel Ricciardo’s Enchante has a pop-up with Ford Racing at Distribution Hall from Thursday. He might even be there, too.
Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson will make his musical debut at the Esses Bazaar at Inn Cahoots on Thursday evening, although places are limited and RSVPs are necessary.
For those willing to pay, the Road to the Race supercar showcase at the Long Center costs $10 tonight, while Guenther Steiner joins The Red Flags Podcast for a live show at ACL Live on Saturday night.
The race at the Circuit of the Americas starts at 3pm local time on Sunday 25 October.
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