Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Where to see F1 cars in Las Vegas without a race ticket

From Mercedes at Bellagio to a McLaren in a streetwear store, here is where to find Formula 1 cars around the Strip during Las Vegas Grand Prix week

Alex Harrington

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 5:17 AM

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

You do not need a grandstand seat to get close to a Formula 1 car in Las Vegas this week.

Teams, partners and resorts have parked show cars and replicas all over the Strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and most of them are free to visit. Here is where to find them.

Mercedes, Bellagio

The world champions have the biggest set-up. The Mercedes Fan Hub in Bellagio's main porte cochere has a 2026 show car, racing simulators and a pit stop challenge on a real F1 car with team mechanics. It is open from 2pm to 10pm until Saturday.

Mercedes, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

A second Mercedes stop sits inside The Forum Shops, where an official replica of the W17 is parked outside the IWC Schaffhausen boutique until Sunday.

Rafael Camara, Haas

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

McLaren, Culture Kings at The Forum Shops

In the same mall, a McLaren car is on display at streetwear store Culture Kings, which has partnered with McLaren for race week in previous years.

Red Bull, Resorts World

At the north end of the Strip, Red Bull has brought an Oracle Red Bull Racing replica car to Resorts World, along with two simulators that are open from 2pm to 8pm until Saturday. Over at Wynn, fans can also take on a Red Bull pit stop challenge in the Wynn Racing Motors Lounge.

Williams, New York-New York

The Williams Fan Zone on New York-New York's Brooklyn Bridge has a full-size FW48 show car, plus simulators. It is open from 11am to 7pm until Saturday, and fans need to register through the Williams app.

Alpine, The Venetian

The Venetian is Alpine's team hotel, and an Alpine F1 car is on display in the Grand Colonnade, near the lobby.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas, The Cosmopolitan

A Haas race car and team memorabilia are on display around the clock on Level 2 of The Cosmopolitan's Chelsea Tower until Sunday.

Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau has its own custom race car in its North Lobby until Saturday.

LEGO on the Strip

For something different, LEGO will send a drivable LEGO F1 minicar for each of the 11 teams on a lap of the circuit ahead of Saturday's race. LEGO has also wrapped a Las Vegas Monorail train and taken over the Flamingo/Caesars Palace station.

What's missing

Ferrari fans will have to make do with the Ferrari Boutique at Bellagio, which is selling race-week clothing, and Cafe Leclerc at Wynn.

Grand Prix Plaza, the year-round F1 attraction that usually displays historic cars including Ayrton Senna's Lotus 99T, is closed for race week and reopens on 8 January.

Photos from F1 Las Vegas GP - Friday





Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos





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Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos





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Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos





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Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos

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