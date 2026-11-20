Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Where to see F1 cars in Las Vegas without a race ticket
From Mercedes at Bellagio to a McLaren in a streetwear store, here is where to find Formula 1 cars around the Strip during Las Vegas Grand Prix week
Alex Harrington
Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 5:17 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
You do not need a grandstand seat to get close to a Formula 1 car in Las Vegas this week.
Teams, partners and resorts have parked show cars and replicas all over the Strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and most of them are free to visit. Here is where to find them.
Mercedes, Bellagio
The world champions have the biggest set-up. The Mercedes Fan Hub in Bellagio's main porte cochere has a 2026 show car, racing simulators and a pit stop challenge on a real F1 car with team mechanics. It is open from 2pm to 10pm until Saturday.
Mercedes, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
A second Mercedes stop sits inside The Forum Shops, where an official replica of the W17 is parked outside the IWC Schaffhausen boutique until Sunday.
Rafael Camara, Haas
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
McLaren, Culture Kings at The Forum Shops
In the same mall, a McLaren car is on display at streetwear store Culture Kings, which has partnered with McLaren for race week in previous years.
Red Bull, Resorts World
At the north end of the Strip, Red Bull has brought an Oracle Red Bull Racing replica car to Resorts World, along with two simulators that are open from 2pm to 8pm until Saturday. Over at Wynn, fans can also take on a Red Bull pit stop challenge in the Wynn Racing Motors Lounge.
Williams, New York-New York
The Williams Fan Zone on New York-New York's Brooklyn Bridge has a full-size FW48 show car, plus simulators. It is open from 11am to 7pm until Saturday, and fans need to register through the Williams app.
Alpine, The Venetian
The Venetian is Alpine's team hotel, and an Alpine F1 car is on display in the Grand Colonnade, near the lobby.
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Haas, The Cosmopolitan
A Haas race car and team memorabilia are on display around the clock on Level 2 of The Cosmopolitan's Chelsea Tower until Sunday.
Fontainebleau
Fontainebleau has its own custom race car in its North Lobby until Saturday.
LEGO on the Strip
For something different, LEGO will send a drivable LEGO F1 minicar for each of the 11 teams on a lap of the circuit ahead of Saturday's race. LEGO has also wrapped a Las Vegas Monorail train and taken over the Flamingo/Caesars Palace station.
What's missing
Ferrari fans will have to make do with the Ferrari Boutique at Bellagio, which is selling race-week clothing, and Cafe Leclerc at Wynn.
Grand Prix Plaza, the year-round F1 attraction that usually displays historic cars including Ayrton Senna's Lotus 99T, is closed for race week and reopens on 8 January.
Photos from F1 Las Vegas GP - Friday
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Las Vegas GP - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
38
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Next article F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell pips Pierre Gasly in tricky FP2
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Latest news
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
14 min
What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
51 min
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"
Feature
Discover prime content
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Ronald Vording
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe