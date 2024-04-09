All Series
Formula 1

Which circuits are on both the F1 and MotoGP calendars?

A look at the racing circuits which are currently on the Formula 1 and MotoGP calendars - plus tracks that have previously been in both series.

A huge crowd gathers to see Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race tracks are often used across different motorsport championships, but only five Grade 1 tracks currently host the pinnacles of four- and two-wheeled sport: F1 and MotoGP.   

Many more have been used for both championships in the past - so what are those circuits?  

Circuit of The Americas - USA

  

F1  

MotoGP  

Series debut  

2012  

2013  

Years on calendar  

2012-19; 2021 - present  

2013-19; 2021 - present  

Number of races  

11  

10  

Most wins  

Lewis Hamilton (5)  

Marc Marquez (7)  

Lap record (on current layout)  

Charles Leclerc (1m36.169s, 2019)  

Alex Rins (2m03.126s, 2023)  

Circuit of The Americas ended the USA’s five-year absence from the F1 calendar when it became the new host of the United States Grand Prix in 2012.

It was only two years after construction of the circuit had begun as COTA became America’s first purpose-built track for FIA and FIM (the F1 and MotoGP governing bodies) events to replace Indianapolis, which hosted USA’s last F1 grand prix in 2007.   

Watching this state-of-the-art venue get built, MotoGP wanted in on the action, so a deal was agreed for COTA to make its debut on that calendar in 2013. It was named the Grand Prix of the Americas as at the time USA had two other rounds on the calendar - US GP held at Laguna Seca and the Indianapolis GP at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

COTA has since featured every year on both calendars – bar the COVID-struck 2020 season – as it has become a very popular track amongst drivers, riders and fans alike. 

This is due to its fast nature with long straights and high-speed bends which makes a lap very fun while paving the way for some excellent racing. The long run-off areas also make COTA suitable for MotoGP as they provide ample space for riders to slow down before hitting a barrier.   

But, there is an almost 30-second difference between the COTA lap records for F1 and MotoGP. This comes as no surprise though because, although the top speed of an F1 car is similar to a MotoGP bike, it has far superior cornering speed which is particularly needed in COTA’s bendy sector one.

COTA is also a big circuit at 3.4 miles which means differences in lap times are generally bigger. 

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Spain

  

F1  

MotoGP  

Series debut  

1991  

1992  

Years on calendar  

1991 - present  

1992 - present  

Number of races  

33  

32  

Most wins  

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (6)  

Valentino Rossi (6)  

Lap record  

Max Verstappen (1m16.330s, 2023)  

Johann Zarco (1m39.939s, 2021)  

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was advertised as the Grand Prix of the Olympic Games as the Spanish city held the 1992 edition.

The track was therefore built as part of the development programme for that year’s summer games, having opened to the public in 1991 when it replaced Jerez as F1’s new host of the Spanish GP.  

A year later, Barcelona started hosting the European motorcycle GP – Jerez was the Spanish motorcycle GP – until 1995 before switching to the Catalan GP. 

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

Barcelona has remained on both calendars ever since, while on many occasions being used in testing for F1 and MotoGP. As a result, competitors of both series are incredibly familiar with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and it is also popular amongst some due to its high elevation changes, fast corners and long main straight which makes it a challenging and exciting track. 

However, the circuit’s future is in doubt because Madrid will become the new host of F1’s Spanish GP from 2026, which is also the year Barcelona’s MotoGP contract expires.  

Losail International Circuit - Qatar

  

F1  

MotoGP  

Series debut  

2021  

2004  

Years on calendar  

2021; 2023 - present 

2004-19; 2021 – present 

Number of races  

2  

20  

Most wins  

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (1)  

Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi (4)  

Lap record  

Max Verstappen (1m23.196s, 2021)  

Pedro Acosta (1m52.657s, 2024)  

Qatar is a fairly new addition to the F1 championship, but it has been a MotoGP staple for many years.

Losail International Circuit made its MotoGP debut in 2004 to become somewhat of a pioneer for the Middle East. It was one of the first countries to bring motorsports into the region alongside Bahrain, which joined F1 in 2004.   

The circuit made further history four years later as Qatar hosted MotoGP’s first-ever night race. Qatar has only missed one MotoGP season - 2020 - since its debut due to COVID, while in 2021 it hosted two rounds because of the pandemic.   

That was also the year Losail made its F1 debut where it hosted that season’s third-to-last round. 

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Photo by: Williams

Qatar’s second race came in 2023 - it was absent in 2022 due to the FIFA World Cup - where it received criticism from drivers and fans alike as the extreme conditions enforced a three-stop strategy, while many drivers struggled with the weather including Logan Sargeant who retired due to exhaustion.

The Qatar GP does not have the same problem though, as it is held at a much different time of year where temperatures are lower. 

It is also no surprise that it has stayed on the MotoGP calendar for so long because, similar to Austin and Barcelona, fast bends, long straights and big run-off areas makes it ideal for bikes.

Silverstone – United Kingdom

  

F1  

MotoGP  

Series debut  

1950  

1977  

Years on calendar  

1950-54; 1956-85 (intermittently); 1987 - present  

1977-86; 2010-17; 2019; 2021 - present   

Number of races  

57  

22  

Most wins  

Lewis Hamilton (8)  

Jorge Lorenzo and Kenny Roberts (3)  

Lap record (on current layout)  

Max Verstappen (1m27.097s, 2020)  

Alex Rins (1m59.346s, 2022)  

Silverstone held F1’s inaugural grand prix in 1950, although it wasn’t until 1987 that it finally became the British GP’s permanent venue after sharing with Aintree and Brands Hatch. 

In 1977, Silverstone started hosting the British GP. Silverstone lost the rights to Donington Park in 1987 before regaining it in 2010, however, biking fans have since failed to warm to the circuit hoping for the Leicestershire track to return. 

There have also been moments of controversy for both series at the English venue. In 2018, the circuit was resurfaced to remove significant bumps that proved problematic for MotoGP riders. But Lewis Hamilton was critical of this as he said the circuit is "the fastest it's ever been” yet called it "wasted money, which could've gone to much better use”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Later that year, the MotoGP round had to be cancelled after lengthy delays on the Sunday as the resurfaced track proved unable to drain rainwater and was deemed too dangerous to race on. Nevertheless, while MotoGP fans might want a return to Donington Park, Silverstone and F1 are intrinsically linked to one another with it being many people’s favourite circuit due to its atmosphere, challenging corners and many overtaking spots.  

Silverstone is also a long lap at 3.6 miles meaning it is no surprise that of the five circuits on both calendars, the British track has the biggest difference - 32 seconds - between its lap records for F1 and MotoGP. 

Red Bull Ring - Austria

  

F1  

MotoGP  

Series debut  

1970 (as Österreichring)  

1996  

Years on calendar  

1970-87; 1997-03; 2014 - present   

1996-97; 2016 - present 

Number of races  

37  

12  

Most wins  

Max Verstappen (5)  

Giacomo Agostini, Kenny Roberts, Eddie Lawson, Kevin Schwantz, Mick Doohan, Andrea Dovizioso (3)  

Lap record  

Carlos Sainz (1m05.619s, 2020)  

Andrea Dovizioso (1m23.827s, 2019)  

Austria made its debut on the F1 calendar when its Styrian circuit was named the Osterreichring, which was a highly daunting configuration that remained until 1995 - eight years after the venue had left the series.   

The circuit was totally rebuilt for 1996, when the now-named A1-Ring replaced the fearsome Salzburgring as host of the MotoGP Austrian GP. F1 came to the new track in 1997, which was also its final year hosting motorbike racing for quite some time due to low crowds. Austria then stayed on the F1 calendar until 2003. 

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz bought the circuit in 2004, hence the venue's current name, aiming to revive it to what it once was and F1 finally returned to the track in 2014, two years before MotoGP did the same. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In that time, the Red Bull Ring has become a popular destination for fans due to its central European location which makes it easier for international travellers. It is also very well suited for both series because it is a very quick lap with challenging bends, elevation changes and fast straights.  

It is also a short lap at only 2.7 miles causing the difference in lap time between F1 and MotoGP to be smaller than it is at circuits like COTA, Losail and Silverstone. Since 2022 though, MotoGP has used a slightly different layout as a chicane follows Turn 1 so that bikes are not going as quick into the Turn 3 hairpin at the top of the hill.  

Circuits to have previously hosted races in F1 and MotoGP

Circuit  

Country  

F1 debut  

Last F1 appearance  

MotoGP debut  

Last MotoGP appearance  

Anderstorp Raceway  

Sweden  

1973  

1978  

1971  

1990  

Algarve International Circuit  

Portugal  

2020  

2021  

2020  

2024  

Autodromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez  

Argentina  

1953  

1998  

1961  

1999  

Autodromo Internacional Nelson Piquet  

Brazil  

1978  

1989  

1995  

2004  

Buddh International Circuit  

India  

2011  

2013  

2023  

2024  

Circuit Bremgarten  

Switzerland  

1950  

1954  

1949  

1954  

Circuit de Charade  

France  

1965  

1972  

1959  

1974  

Circuit del Jarama  

Spain  

1968  

1981  

1969  

1998  

Circuit de Jerez  

Spain  

1986  

1997  

1987  

2024  

Circuit Paul Ricard  

France  

1971  

2022  

1973  

1999  

Circuit Zolder  

Belgium  

1973  

1984  

1980  

1980  

Donington Park  

United Kingdom  

1993  

1993  

1987  

2009  

Circuito Estoril  

Portugal  

1984  

1996  

2000  

2012  

Fuji Speedway  

Japan  

1976  

2008  

1966  

1967  

Hockenheimring  

Germany  

1970  

2019  

1957  

1994  

Hungaroring  

Hungary  

1986  

2024  

1990  

1992  

Indianapolis Motor Speedway  

United States  

1950  

2007  

2008  

2015  

Interlagos  

Brazil  

1972  

2024  

1992  

1992  

Imola  

Italy  

1980  

2024  

1969  

1988  

Istanbul Park  

Turkey  

2005  

2021  

2005  

2007  

Kyalami Circuit  

South Africa  

1967  

1993  

1983  

1992  

Magny-Cours  

France  

1991  

2008  

1992  

1992  

Montjuic Circuit  

Spain  

1969  

1975  

1951  

1976  

Mosport International Raceway  

Canada  

1961  

1977  

1967  

1967  

Monza  

Italy  

1950  

2024  

1949  

1987  

Mugello  

Italy  

2020  

2020  

1976  

2024  

Nurburgring  

Germany  

1951  

2020  

1955  

1997  

Reims-Gueux  

France  

1950  

1966  

1954  

1955  

Rouen-Les-Essarts  

France  

1952  

1968  

1953  

1953  

Sepang International Circuit  

Malaysia  

1999  

2017  

1999  

2024  

Shanghai International Circuit  

China  

2004  

2024  

2005  

2008  

Spa-Francorchamps  

Belgium  

1950  

2024  

1949  

1990  

Suzuka Circuit  

Japan  

1987  

2024  

1987  

2003  

CHANCE TO WIN! A Dream Weekend in Miami
Mercedes could never 'abandon' current car for F1 2026 head start

View more

