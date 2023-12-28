Since the first Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix held at Silverstone in 1950, the series has hosted over 1,100 races over 74 seasons and has visited 77 circuits in 34 countries.

F1 saw three races in America in 2023, with races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. This was only the third time a country hosted three races in a season, alongside Italy in 2020 (Imola, Mugello and Monza) and the United States again in 1982 (Long Beach, Detroit and Caesars Palace).

F1 often adopts different race names for some races if there are multiple events being hosted in a country in one season. For example, this year’s American races were the Miami Grand Prix, the United States Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

However, there have been some events that haven’t been logically named, for example, Italy has previously hosted the San Marino Grand Prix as there was already a race taking place in Italy. The event took place at the Imola track and was named after the nearby San Marino, even though the track was not in the microstate’s territory.

Which country has held the most F1 grands prix?

Italy has held the most Formula 1 grands prix, with 105 visits to the country since 1950. The European country is the only one to have held over 100 races, with the Italian Grand Prix being held at Monza for all but one year - Imola hosting the 1980 Italian Grand Prix as Monza was under renovation.

Though it was the first time that Imola was on the F1 calendar, the race was so popular with fans that it has since hosted 30 races. The 2020 Emilia Romagna GP, which took place at Imola, marked the 100th race to be held in Italy.

Germany has hosted the second-most grands prix, with 41 of those taking place at the Nurburgring and 37 at the Hockenheimring and just one race at the AVUS. The 2024 season will be the ninth year that Germany won’t have hosted a grand prix, following the 2023, 2022, 2021, 2017, 2015, 1960, 1955 and 1950 seasons.

The United Kingdom is also in the top three, having hosted 78 races over the years. Four British circuits have hosted races since 1950, with races taking place at Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Aintree. While Donington Park is a British track that hosted an F1 race, it didn’t actually host the British Grand Prix. This is because it hosted the 1993 European Grand Prix (won by Ayrton Senna), while the British Grand Prix took place at Silverstone.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Monza circuit signage

Silverstone has hosted the most races in the UK with 56 grands prix taking place at the track, with an additional race for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in 2020.

The top 10 countries to have hosted the most races are:

Country Total Number of circuits Italy 105 4 Germany 79 3 United Kingdom 78 4 United States 76 12 Monaco 69 1 Belgium 68 3 France 63 7 Spain 60 6 Canada 52 3 Brazil 50 2

Which track has hosted the most F1 races?

The Monza Circuit in Italy has hosted the most grands prix with a total of 73 races being held on the track.

Monza has also been the place of several unexpected wins. Pierre Gasly took both his and AlphaTauri’s first win in 2020, while Sebastian Vettel – driving for AlphaTauri predecessor Toro Rosso - took his and the team’s first win in 2008. McLaren also secured their first win in almost a decade with Daniel Ricciardo in 2021.

The British Grand Prix and the Italian Grand Prix have been the most-held events in the F1 calendar, with both countries hosting 74 races since 1950.

Circuit De Monaco is the second-most popular track to visit on the F1 calendar, with the principality hosting its iconic street race 69 times since 1950. The 2020 Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended the track's 65-year consecutive run as part of the schedule. It was only the fifth time a race didn’t happen in Monaco in F1’s history, as the race also didn’t take place between 1951-1954.

In 2022, the future of grands prix being held at Monaco was looking uncertain, amid discussions about the race hosting fee, TV rights and other issues. However, a deal was finally agreed, and Monaco was confirmed to remain on the F1 calendar until 2025.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Race winner Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-23 Mercedes

Silverstone is the third-most visited circuit in F1 and was the host of the first world championship Formula 1 race on 13th May 1950. The circuit has hosted 58 grands prix, as well as being the host of the 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix alternated hosting with Brands Hatch between 1963 and 1986 but has been on the calendar every year since 1987.

The tracks with the most races held are:

Track Country Total Monza Italy 73 Circuit De Monaco Monaco 69 Silverstone United Kingdom 58 Spa-Francorchamps Belgium 56 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 42 Nurburgring Germany 41 Interlagos Brazil 40 Hungaroring Hungary 38 Hockenheimring Germany 37 Red Bull Ring Austria 37

Which countries have hosted the fewest races?

Morocco has hosted the fewest F1 grands prix with just one race being held in 1958. The race took place at the Ain-Diab circuit and used the coast road and main road between Casablanca to Azemmour. The 1958 Moroccan Grand Prix was the final race of the season and was won by Stirling Moss in a Vanwall.

But tragedy struck during the race with the engine of Stuart Lewis-Evans' Vanwall seized and the driver crashed. He then died in hospital eight days after the event from burns caused by the crash.

Qatar is the second country to host the fewest races, with just two Qatar grands prix – one in 2021 and the other in 2023. The Qatar Grand Prix was held for the first time at the Lusail International Circuit and did not take place in 2022 due to the FIFA World Cup.

The race in 2023 proved controversial with many drivers speaking out about the extreme heat after Logan Seargent, Lance Stroll and Estaban Ocon were taken ill during the race.

Photo by: Motorsport Images Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall VW4

India and Saudi Arabia have hosted just three grand prix events each since 1950. India was the host of the Indian grand prix between 2011-2013 at the Buddh International Circuit and was contracted to host five years of races in India.

The FIA announced that the Indian Grand Prix would be skipped in 2014 with plans to return in 2015, however, due to a tax dispute with the Uttar Pradesh government the 2015 race was cancelled, and no resolution was found.

Saudi Arabia is a new addition to the Formula 1 calendar and hosted three grands prix between 2021-23 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The track is the second longest on the calendar behind Belgium’s Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The top 10 countries to have hosted the fewest races are:

Country Total grands prix Number of circuits Morocco 1 1 Qatar 2 1 India 3 1 Saudi Arabia 3 1 South Korea 4 1 Switzerland 5 1 Sweden 6 1 Azerbaijan 7 1 Russia 8 1 Turkey 9 1

How many tracks have only hosted one race?

Twelve tracks have only hosted one grand prix, including Donnington in the United Kingdom, Dallas in the United States and Le Mans Bugatti in France. AVUS in Germany hosted just one race in 1959 with the unusually shaped race track designed around the dual carriageway linking Charlottenburg with Nikolasse.

The track consisted of two long straights with a hairpin corner at each end. In September 1954 the track hosted a non-championship F1 race, although many teams refused to show up. AVUS then hosted its only world championship race, but unfortunately, the event saw the death of Jean Behra in a supporting race after his Porsche RSK flew over the north turn banking, ejecting him from the car and causing Behra to collide with a flagpole.

Fair Park in Dallas, Texas was the home to just one Dallas Grand Prix in July 1984. The 67-lap race saw drivers having to endure very hot weather, with Nigel Mansell collapsing from exhaustion after he had climbed out of his Lotus and attempted to push the car across the finish line.

Photo by: LAT Photographic Keke Rosberg, Williams FW09 Honda.

The extreme heat was a factor for the cancellation of any further races at the track, although F1 has since returned to Texas with the United States Grand Prix, however, the race is now held in around October or November to avoid the heat rather than the July race in 1984.

The Pescara Circuit in Italy also hosted only one grand prix and remains the longest circuit to ever host a race at 16 miles (25.801km). The track was made up entirely of public roads and was the first F1 circuit with an artificial chicane, which was built in 1934. The track was heavily feared, with Enzo Ferrario refusing to send his cars onto the circuit to race after concerns for his drivers’ safety.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit was new to the F1 calendar in 2023, though with a three-year contract it should move up the table in coming years. While the Strip Circuit has only held one race, Las Vegas has previously hosted two other races - the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1981 and 1982.

The tracks with the fewest races held are: