Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Whitmarsh appointed to Hamilton Commission board

shares
comments
Whitmarsh appointed to Hamilton Commission board
By:

Lewis Hamilton's former McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh has been named as a board member of the Commission he has set up to improve the representation of black people in motorsport.

The Hamilton Commission, which will be co-chaired by the six-time world champion and Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, aims to help identify the barriers that are limiting black people's progression in UK motor racing, and then offer recommendations to help them.

On Thursday, the 14 experts and industry leaders who will make up the Commission were announced, and span a wide range of key areas including motorsport, schools, colleges and political parties.

Among the members is Whitmarsh, who worked with Hamilton throughout his entire career at McLaren.

Whitmarsh became McLaren team principal in 2009, after Ron Dennis stepped down, but was ousted at the start of 2014 when Dennis made a return.

Since leaving F1, Whitmarsh has had a spell as chief executive of Olympic yachtsman Ben Ainslie's America's Cup challenge and is on the global advisory board of FE.

Hamilton said he hoped the Commission will help progress the interests of black people in motor racing, with him concerned about their lack of representation.

He said: "In F1, our teams are much bigger than the athletes that front them, but representation is insufficient across every skill set – from the garage to the engineers in the factories and design departments.

"Change isn't coming quickly enough, and we need to know why. This is why I wanted to set up the Commission and I'm proud to be working with the Royal Academy of Engineering and our incredible Board of Commissioners to identify the barriers facing young Black people to take up STEM careers in motorsport. We are dedicated to this cause and together, we will make a change."

The first board meeting of Commissioners took place earlier this month, and it will get together quarterly to discuss and inform on the latest research and action plan.

It will run for nine months and, at the end, it hopes to offer some key recommendations that it believes will help bring positive change.

As well as Whitmarsh, other board members include former sports minister Tracey Crouch MP, and Professor Alice Gast, the president of Imperial College London.

Related video

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

Previous article

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

Next article

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

How Formula 1 is cutting downforce again for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Formula 1 is cutting downforce again for 2021

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

Whincup to continue Supercars career
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Veach quits Andretti Autosport with immediate effect
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Veach quits Andretti Autosport with immediate effect

Latest news

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

2h
2
Formula 1

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

20m
3
Formula 1

How Formula 1 is cutting downforce again for 2021

4
Formula 1

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

1h
5
Supercars

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Latest news

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020
Formula 1

Alonso willing to help Renault with 'anything needed' in 2020

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
Formula 1

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi
Formula 1

F1 drivers warned over backing up and track limits at Sochi

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP
Formula 1

Only Stroll will have Racing Point upgrades in Russian GP

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy
Formula 1

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy

Latest videos

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1
2h

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of 06:01
Formula 1

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet 01:33
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet

Fantasy Island: The Engineering Station EXPLAINED 07:25
Formula 1

Fantasy Island: The Engineering Station EXPLAINED

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.