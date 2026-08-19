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Who belongs on F1's Mount Rushmore? Pick your four greatest drivers

We ranked Formula 1's 25 greatest drivers. Now it's your turn to choose the four who define the sport

Motorsport.com staff writers
Published:
GettyImages-2229204898

Does Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton deserve a spot?

Photo by: Getty Images

Trying to name Formula 1's single greatest driver is difficult enough. Narrowing more than 75 years of grand prix racing down to four drivers is arguably even harder.

Earlier this summer, Motorsport assembled a panel of 10 journalists from Motorsport, Autosport and Yahoo to rank the 25 greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. The result produced a dead heat at the very top, with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher sharing first place.

Read Also:

A Mount Rushmore of F1 demands more than deciding between two legends.
If you could choose only four drivers to represent the history of Formula 1, who would make the cut?

There is no prescribed formula. World championships and race wins matter, but so does outright speed, dominance, longevity, influence on the sport or what a driver achieved with the machinery available to them. 

Perhaps your selections come entirely from the top of our ranking, however, the sport's earlier pioneers deserve a place, too. Maybe a driver whose statistics don't tell the whole story belongs among F1's defining figures.

We've included all 25 drivers from our original ranking below.

Choose up to four drivers in the poll and build your own F1 Mount Rushmore.

PICK YOUR F1 MOUNT RUSHMORE

 

Once the votes are counted, we'll reveal which four drivers Motorsport readers chose to represent Formula 1's greatest-ever generation-spanning lineup.

You can also read our full ranking of the 25 greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, including the case for every driver, and cast your vote in our separate Lewis Hamilton vs. Michael Schumacher tiebreaker to decide who should stand alone at number one.

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