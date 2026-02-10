Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

The 2026 Formula 1 season officially gets underway this week in Bahrain for the first of two three-day tests

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

All 11 Formula 1 teams will each enter one car per day over the first three-day test, which runs from Wednesday 11 until Friday 13 February. Motorsport.com will be on-site to bring you all the latest news and insight from the paddock, as well as live timing.

Cars will hit the track from 10am to 2pm and from 3pm to 7pm local Bahrain time (AST, GMT+3). Here's how teams will split their line-ups across each day, with most teams electing to split their drivers between the morning and afternoon sessions. This overview will be updated.

Bahrain Test 1 Line-ups

Team Wednesday Thursday Friday
McLaren      
Mercedes Russell / Antonelli Antonelli / Russell Russell / Antonelli
Red Bull      
Ferrari      
Williams Sainz / Albon Albon / Sainz Sainz / Albon
Racing Bulls      
Aston Martin Stroll Alonso Stroll
Haas Ocon Bearman Bearman / Ocon
Audi Bortoleto / Hulkenberg Hulkenberg / Bortoleto Bortoleto / Hulkenberg
Alpine      
Cadillac      

The second three-day test will be held the following week from 18-20 February, before the F1 circus travels to Australia for the 2026 season opener on 8 March.

We'll continue to update this as more driver sessions are announced ahead of the Bahrain test. 

Teams shook down their 2026 machinery in Barcelona at the end of January.

Teams shook down their 2026 machinery in Barcelona at the end of January.

Photo by: McLaren

