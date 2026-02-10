Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when
The 2026 Formula 1 season officially gets underway this week in Bahrain for the first of two three-day tests
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
Photo by: Cadillac Communications
All 11 Formula 1 teams will each enter one car per day over the first three-day test, which runs from Wednesday 11 until Friday 13 February. Motorsport.com will be on-site to bring you all the latest news and insight from the paddock, as well as live timing.
Cars will hit the track from 10am to 2pm and from 3pm to 7pm local Bahrain time (AST, GMT+3). Here's how teams will split their line-ups across each day, with most teams electing to split their drivers between the morning and afternoon sessions. This overview will be updated.
Bahrain Test 1 Line-ups
|Team
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|Russell / Antonelli
|Antonelli / Russell
|Russell / Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Ferrari
|Williams
|Sainz / Albon
|Albon / Sainz
|Sainz / Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Aston Martin
|Stroll
|Alonso
|Stroll
|Haas
|Ocon
|Bearman
|Bearman / Ocon
|Audi
|Bortoleto / Hulkenberg
|Hulkenberg / Bortoleto
|Bortoleto / Hulkenberg
|Alpine
|Cadillac
The second three-day test will be held the following week from 18-20 February, before the F1 circus travels to Australia for the 2026 season opener on 8 March.
We'll continue to update this as more driver sessions are announced ahead of the Bahrain test.
Teams shook down their 2026 machinery in Barcelona at the end of January.
Photo by: McLaren
