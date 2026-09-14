Who is racing Max Verstappen in "Max vs 100"? Entry list revealed
Max Verstappen will take on 100 karters, including athletes, streamers, creators and fans, in a 30-lap challenge at Silverstone for the "Max vs 100" event
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
The majority of the 100 karters preparing to challenge four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen in the Max vs 100 event on Wednesday 16 September have been revealed.
Streaming live on Disney+, the Max vs 100 event tasks the Dutchman with fighting his way through 100 opponents on a circuit purpose-built for the occasion at Silverstone. The objective for the opposition is to work together to keep the Red Bull driver behind them during the 30-lap challenge.
The entry list brings a mix of professional athletes, streamers, content creators, personalities and fans.
Verstappen spoke about the event during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend. "I'll just rock up and have a good time, to be honest. Let's see how it goes. But yeah, it's a lot of people," he said.
"Starting from the back, it's going to be challenging, but I hope I can catch them all. But we don't know yet. I don't even know the format at the moment. So I will just rock up and do my thing."
Who are the karters challenging Max Verstappen?
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Zac Alsop – YouTuber
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Tyrique Hyde – Streamer
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Queen B (Rebecca Evans) – Motorsport creator and presenter
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Pieface23 (Jack McDermott) – Content creator
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TGFBro (Romell Henry) – YouTube content creator
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Manny (Emmanuel David Brown) – YouTuber
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Dantic (Daniel Moss) – Content creator and YouTuber
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Amber Gill – Television personality
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Stungpegg (Nieve Petruzziello) – Sports presenter and content creator
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Bash The Entertainer (Bachala Mbunzama) – Content creator and comedian
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Developer Adam (Adam Powell) – Content creator
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Kalia Lai – Content creator and athlete
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James Doyle – Content creator
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Drift Games (David Egan) – Creator and drift driver
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GoKartGod – Electric kart manufacturer
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Larry Chen – Automotive photographer
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Neo Yau (Yau Hawk Sau) – Actor and content creator
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Mike Dokas – TikTok creator
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AustrianKiwi (Jonathan Balchin) – Comedian
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Nathan Lust – Content creator
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Tettrem (Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida) – Content creator and streamer
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Mars (Zhang Jing) – Extreme sports creator
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Pamkutya (Norbert Osbáth) – Content creator
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Roberts Vītols – Content creator
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Paky TWC (Patrick Tremolada) – YouTuber
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Enis Kirazoğlu – Content creator
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Karol Zdęba – YouTuber
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Vale Sulca – Content creator
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German Rodezel – Content creator
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Pableke (Pablo Jimenez) – Content creator
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Josh Richards – Creator and entrepreneur
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Si Hyun Park – Professional drift driver
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John-Marc van Wyk – Content creator
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Dyler – Artist and content creator
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Nnnurdaylet – Content creator
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Julia Haller – Content creator
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Wirtual (Øyvind Ludwig Iversen) – Content creator
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Daniel Ahola – Content creator
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Gabs Djay – Motorsport content creator
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Joe Tasker – Content creator and television presenter
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Bella James – Content creator
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Juank Perez – Content creator
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Fresia Aria – Football reporter
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Nate Saunders – F1 reporter
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Jakidale (Jacopo D'Alesio) – YouTuber and content creator
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Sporttouchen (Timothé Rangström) – Content creator
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Bea Eguiraun – Motorsport presenter and test rider
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TheGrefg – Streamer and content creator
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Caedrel (Marc Lamont) – Streamer
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TheDonato (Donato José Muñoz Calabres) – Streamer and content creator
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Helydia (Celia Tansel) – Streamer and content creator
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Diogo 'MoveMind' da Silva – Streamer and content creator
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Jonathan Amaral – Professional Esports player
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RDJavi (Steven Javier Santos del Rosario) – Streamer
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TechnoGamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia) – Gaming content creator
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Amar (Amar Al-Naimi) – Streamer and entertainer
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Nugato (Ilija Ravlić) – Streamer
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iiTzTimmy (Timothy An) – Streamer and professional gamer
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Qucee (Quentin Correia) – Streamer and YouTuber
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Leticia Bufoni – Professional skateboarder
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Sarah Lezito (Sarah Vignot) – Stunt rider
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Arda Saatçi – Ultra athlete
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Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews) – NBA shooting coach
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Janja Garnbret – Professional climber
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Leo Neugebauer – Decathlon world champion
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Molly Carlson – Professional cliff diver
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Matt Jones – Mountain bike athlete
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Billy Bolt – Motorcycle racer
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Aidan Heslop – Cliff diver
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Pol Tarrés – Enduro rider
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Tommo McCluskey – Motorsport content creator and presenter
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Taylor Serage – Content creator
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Joseph Brophy – Sports journalist
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Supercar Blondie (Niklaus Manuel Hirschi) – Automotive media CEO
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Shreeman Legend (Siddhant Praveen Joshi) – Streamer and YouTuber
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Shredded Fox (Jan Liška) – YouTuber and fitness influencer
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Molly Marsh – Influencer and television personality
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Mélanie Buffetaud – Content creator and parkour athlete
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Jojo Sim – Content creator
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MrCarSounds (Greg Gevojanyan) – Content creator
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ExtraEmily (Emily Xuechun Zhang) – Streamer
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Henry Robert Williams – Sports journalist
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Charles Poujade – Parkour athlete and content creator
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Austin Sprinz – Content creator
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