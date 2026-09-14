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Who is racing Max Verstappen in "Max vs 100"? Entry list revealed

Max Verstappen will take on 100 karters, including athletes, streamers, creators and fans, in a 30-lap challenge at Silverstone for the "Max vs 100" event

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

The majority of the 100 karters preparing to challenge four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen in the Max vs 100 event on Wednesday 16 September have been revealed.

Streaming live on Disney+, the Max vs 100 event tasks the Dutchman with fighting his way through 100 opponents on a circuit purpose-built for the occasion at Silverstone. The objective for the opposition is to work together to keep the Red Bull driver behind them during the 30-lap challenge.

The entry list brings a mix of professional athletes, streamers, content creators, personalities and fans.

Verstappen spoke about the event during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend. "I'll just rock up and have a good time, to be honest. Let's see how it goes. But yeah, it's a lot of people," he said.

"Starting from the back, it's going to be challenging, but I hope I can catch them all. But we don't know yet. I don't even know the format at the moment. So I will just rock up and do my thing."

Who are the karters challenging Max Verstappen?

 

  1. Zac Alsop – YouTuber

  2. Tyrique Hyde – Streamer

  3. Queen B (Rebecca Evans) – Motorsport creator and presenter

  4. Pieface23 (Jack McDermott) – Content creator

  5. TGFBro (Romell Henry) – YouTube content creator

  6. Manny (Emmanuel David Brown) – YouTuber

  7. Dantic (Daniel Moss) – Content creator and YouTuber

  8. Amber Gill – Television personality

  9. Stungpegg (Nieve Petruzziello) – Sports presenter and content creator

  10. Bash The Entertainer (Bachala Mbunzama) – Content creator and comedian

  11. Developer Adam (Adam Powell) – Content creator

  12. Kalia Lai – Content creator and athlete

  13. James Doyle – Content creator

  14. Drift Games (David Egan) – Creator and drift driver

  15. GoKartGod – Electric kart manufacturer

  16. Larry Chen – Automotive photographer

  17. Neo Yau (Yau Hawk Sau) – Actor and content creator

  18. Mike Dokas – TikTok creator

  19. AustrianKiwi (Jonathan Balchin) – Comedian

  20. Nathan Lust – Content creator

  21. Tettrem (Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida) – Content creator and streamer

  22. Mars (Zhang Jing) – Extreme sports creator

  23. Pamkutya (Norbert Osbáth) – Content creator

  24. Roberts Vītols – Content creator

  25. Paky TWC (Patrick Tremolada) – YouTuber

  26. Enis Kirazoğlu – Content creator

  27. Karol Zdęba – YouTuber

  28. Vale Sulca – Content creator

  29. German Rodezel – Content creator

  30. Pableke (Pablo Jimenez) – Content creator

  31. Josh Richards – Creator and entrepreneur

  32. Si Hyun Park – Professional drift driver

  33. John-Marc van Wyk – Content creator

  34. Dyler – Artist and content creator

  35. Nnnurdaylet – Content creator

  36. Julia Haller – Content creator

  37. Wirtual (Øyvind Ludwig Iversen) – Content creator

  38. Daniel Ahola – Content creator

  39. Gabs Djay – Motorsport content creator

  40. Joe Tasker – Content creator and television presenter

  41. Bella James – Content creator

  42. Juank Perez – Content creator

  43. Fresia Aria – Football reporter

  44. Nate Saunders – F1 reporter

  45. Jakidale (Jacopo D'Alesio) – YouTuber and content creator

  46. Sporttouchen (Timothé Rangström) – Content creator

  47. Bea Eguiraun – Motorsport presenter and test rider

  48. TheGrefg – Streamer and content creator

  49. Caedrel (Marc Lamont) – Streamer

  50. TheDonato (Donato José Muñoz Calabres) – Streamer and content creator

  51. Helydia (Celia Tansel) – Streamer and content creator

  52. Diogo 'MoveMind' da Silva – Streamer and content creator

  53. Jonathan Amaral – Professional Esports player

  54. RDJavi (Steven Javier Santos del Rosario) – Streamer

  55. TechnoGamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia) – Gaming content creator

  56. Amar (Amar Al-Naimi) – Streamer and entertainer

  57. Nugato (Ilija Ravlić) – Streamer

  58. iiTzTimmy (Timothy An) – Streamer and professional gamer

  59. Qucee (Quentin Correia) – Streamer and YouTuber

  60. Leticia Bufoni – Professional skateboarder

  61. Sarah Lezito (Sarah Vignot) – Stunt rider

  62. Arda Saatçi – Ultra athlete

  63. Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews) – NBA shooting coach

  64. Janja Garnbret – Professional climber

  65. Leo Neugebauer – Decathlon world champion

  66. Molly Carlson – Professional cliff diver

  67. Matt Jones – Mountain bike athlete

  68. Billy Bolt – Motorcycle racer

  69. Aidan Heslop – Cliff diver

  70. Pol Tarrés – Enduro rider

  71. Tommo McCluskey – Motorsport content creator and presenter

  72. Taylor Serage – Content creator

  73. Joseph Brophy – Sports journalist

  74. Supercar Blondie (Niklaus Manuel Hirschi) – Automotive media CEO

  75. Shreeman Legend (Siddhant Praveen Joshi) – Streamer and YouTuber

  76. Shredded Fox (Jan Liška) – YouTuber and fitness influencer

  77. Molly Marsh – Influencer and television personality

  78. Mélanie Buffetaud – Content creator and parkour athlete

  79. Jojo Sim – Content creator

  80. MrCarSounds (Greg Gevojanyan) – Content creator

  81. ExtraEmily (Emily Xuechun Zhang) – Streamer

  82. Henry Robert Williams – Sports journalist

  83. Charles Poujade – Parkour athlete and content creator

  84. Austin Sprinz – Content creator

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