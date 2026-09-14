Who is racing Max Verstappen in "Max vs 100"? Entry list revealed

The majority of the 100 karters preparing to challenge four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen in the Max vs 100 event on Wednesday 16 September have been revealed.

Streaming live on Disney+, the Max vs 100 event tasks the Dutchman with fighting his way through 100 opponents on a circuit purpose-built for the occasion at Silverstone. The objective for the opposition is to work together to keep the Red Bull driver behind them during the 30-lap challenge.

The entry list brings a mix of professional athletes, streamers, content creators, personalities and fans.

Verstappen spoke about the event during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend. "I'll just rock up and have a good time, to be honest. Let's see how it goes. But yeah, it's a lot of people," he said.

"Starting from the back, it's going to be challenging, but I hope I can catch them all. But we don't know yet. I don't even know the format at the moment. So I will just rock up and do my thing."

Who are the karters challenging Max Verstappen?

Zac Alsop – YouTuber Tyrique Hyde – Streamer Queen B (Rebecca Evans) – Motorsport creator and presenter Pieface23 (Jack McDermott) – Content creator TGFBro (Romell Henry) – YouTube content creator Manny (Emmanuel David Brown) – YouTuber Dantic (Daniel Moss) – Content creator and YouTuber Amber Gill – Television personality Stungpegg (Nieve Petruzziello) – Sports presenter and content creator Bash The Entertainer (Bachala Mbunzama) – Content creator and comedian Developer Adam (Adam Powell) – Content creator Kalia Lai – Content creator and athlete James Doyle – Content creator Drift Games (David Egan) – Creator and drift driver GoKartGod – Electric kart manufacturer Larry Chen – Automotive photographer Neo Yau (Yau Hawk Sau) – Actor and content creator Mike Dokas – TikTok creator AustrianKiwi (Jonathan Balchin) – Comedian Nathan Lust – Content creator Tettrem (Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida) – Content creator and streamer Mars (Zhang Jing) – Extreme sports creator Pamkutya (Norbert Osbáth) – Content creator Roberts Vītols – Content creator Paky TWC (Patrick Tremolada) – YouTuber Enis Kirazoğlu – Content creator Karol Zdęba – YouTuber Vale Sulca – Content creator German Rodezel – Content creator Pableke (Pablo Jimenez) – Content creator Josh Richards – Creator and entrepreneur Si Hyun Park – Professional drift driver John-Marc van Wyk – Content creator Dyler – Artist and content creator Nnnurdaylet – Content creator Julia Haller – Content creator Wirtual (Øyvind Ludwig Iversen) – Content creator Daniel Ahola – Content creator Gabs Djay – Motorsport content creator Joe Tasker – Content creator and television presenter Bella James – Content creator Juank Perez – Content creator Fresia Aria – Football reporter Nate Saunders – F1 reporter Jakidale (Jacopo D'Alesio) – YouTuber and content creator Sporttouchen (Timothé Rangström) – Content creator Bea Eguiraun – Motorsport presenter and test rider TheGrefg – Streamer and content creator Caedrel (Marc Lamont) – Streamer TheDonato (Donato José Muñoz Calabres) – Streamer and content creator Helydia (Celia Tansel) – Streamer and content creator Diogo 'MoveMind' da Silva – Streamer and content creator Jonathan Amaral – Professional Esports player RDJavi (Steven Javier Santos del Rosario) – Streamer TechnoGamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia) – Gaming content creator Amar (Amar Al-Naimi) – Streamer and entertainer Nugato (Ilija Ravlić) – Streamer iiTzTimmy (Timothy An) – Streamer and professional gamer Qucee (Quentin Correia) – Streamer and YouTuber Leticia Bufoni – Professional skateboarder Sarah Lezito (Sarah Vignot) – Stunt rider Arda Saatçi – Ultra athlete Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews) – NBA shooting coach Janja Garnbret – Professional climber Leo Neugebauer – Decathlon world champion Molly Carlson – Professional cliff diver Matt Jones – Mountain bike athlete Billy Bolt – Motorcycle racer Aidan Heslop – Cliff diver Pol Tarrés – Enduro rider Tommo McCluskey – Motorsport content creator and presenter Taylor Serage – Content creator Joseph Brophy – Sports journalist Supercar Blondie (Niklaus Manuel Hirschi) – Automotive media CEO Shreeman Legend (Siddhant Praveen Joshi) – Streamer and YouTuber Shredded Fox (Jan Liška) – YouTuber and fitness influencer Molly Marsh – Influencer and television personality Mélanie Buffetaud – Content creator and parkour athlete Jojo Sim – Content creator MrCarSounds (Greg Gevojanyan) – Content creator ExtraEmily (Emily Xuechun Zhang) – Streamer Henry Robert Williams – Sports journalist Charles Poujade – Parkour athlete and content creator Austin Sprinz – Content creator