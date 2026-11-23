Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Who slept best last night: Max Verstappen

Of all the races Max Verstappen has won in Formula 1, this is one he'll definitely remember. Because it wasn't just another victory. It was one of revenge

Oleg Karpov

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 11:23 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

There were 35 overtakes for the lead, they say, in the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Which sounds believable, but isn't even worth checking. Everyone who watched it knows there were a lot. Apparently, 17 of those involved Max Verstappen reclaiming the lead. And the vast majority were against George Russell.

So even though the Dutchman doesn't enjoy yo-yo racing that much, you can be sure he thoroughly enjoyed outsmarting Russell on dozens of occasions in the space of just over an hour – not just because they were fighting for the race lead, but because of who he was fighting against.

It certainly didn't start with the FP3 clash. Russell has been annoying Verstappen for a while, with several attacks in the media, the most uncompromising of which came at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when he said he'd lost respect for Max and called him a bully.

You could argue that George was simply saying things others were afraid to say – and that it was even brave of him to stand his ground. But for Verstappen, being the way he is, it could hardly have done anything other than fuel him even more, regardless of what Russell or anyone else thinks about the way he races.

But that FP3 clash triggered Russell, too – and he went all out in the media again. Interestingly, it wasn't at the post-qualifying press conference, which he and Verstappen both attended. There, sitting on the couch next to the Dutchman himself, George was asked for his view of what had happened and simply said he thought "it was pretty clear".

But he then unleashed his anger in an interview with Sky Sport Italy when the drivers reached the TV pen.

"There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting the lap, but when you do this, you are screwing this person over," the Briton told Sky Sport Italy. "He does this week in week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it, and I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody's got to stand up to that guy."

Verstappen, speaking to the media around the same time, wasn't particularly keen to engage in a war of words, simply stating that he didn't even care: "I don't even want to waste my time on that. It's not worth it to me at all."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Whether that was because he hadn't heard what Russell had said at the time or was simply trying to play it down is for everyone to judge. But he surely discovered exactly what words George had chosen to express his feelings – perhaps not least because his father Jos, who's always reading, was at the track, too.

And, as usual for Verstappen, he was determined to deliver his response on the track first and foremost. The setting was perfect, too, with Russell sharing the front row of the grid.

It was a good fight. Some would argue that engine algorithms played a big part in how it unfolded, but time after time, when Russell managed to find his way past Verstappen, the Dutchman knew how to use every tool available to get back ahead immediately, never even allowing his rival to lead for more than a dozen seconds – either reclaiming the lead on the start-finish straight or through the sequence of opening corners.

Algorithms or not, it certainly required skill. And even if Verstappen doesn't enjoy the 2026 regulations, this was surely a race in which he demonstrated that he was better than Russell at this kind of racing, too. Even if it resembled IndyCar oval-style battling more than "normal" F1.

He knew exactly how to answer each and every attack from Russell – and then had a laugh when his rival eventually went off two laps before the finish.

"Karma is a bitch," was his line in the press conference. But in his TV pen interviews, he was clearly enjoying the Russell-related questions, even though he had to repeat himself four or five times. He seemed to take the same pleasure in delivering increasingly punchy answers to every different-coloured microphone put in front of him.

"I did enjoy the fact that one particular person had absolutely no chance at all today," he said. "He was obviously getting beaten at every corner the whole time, but he deserves that too."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

He insisted he hadn't gained any extra motivation from the fact that it was Russell he was overtaking again and again, but his answers suggested he was thoroughly enjoying his revenge.

"No," he told his fellow Dutchmen in the Viaplay interview. "And do you know why? Because he's nowhere near my level, so comments like that don't motivate me at all.

"But this is typical of him: he has a big mouth off the track, but on the track this whole season has been a complete disaster for him, especially in that car. So it fits perfectly, and today again, it's just perfect karma."

Two years ago in Abu Dhabi, Russell said Max "lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence". The Dutchman did little to challenge that characterisation this weekend – but his response was as strong as it could have been, both on and off the track.

Verstappen still doesn't like the hybrid engines or yo-yo racing, and remains a purist to his core. But if there's one victory from this entire regulation era that he'll particularly enjoy remembering, it will be Las Vegas 2026.

Not just because of who he beat, but how he did it.

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