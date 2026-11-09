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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Who slept best last night: Toto Wolff

Nine constructors' titles for the Mercedes boss

Oleg Karpov

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 11:13 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Toto Wolff didn't need to brag when, on Sunday evening in Sao Paulo, he was asked about his records, which now put him alongside two of F1's greats. The question of how it feels to match Frank Williams' tally of constructors' championships and Ron Dennis' overall number of titles was enough in itself to illustrate the magnitude of Wolff's achievements.

He now has nine constructors' titles, level with Williams, and 17 titles overall, matching Dennis.

"When I think about it, these two are giants of the sport," he said. "I'm not even operating in the same galaxy as Frank, who after his accident, has been able to achieve great things. And in the same way, Ron is a person that [you] always look up to who has been the benchmark in the sport, who has set new standards."

He added: "I will never see myself in that league."

Formula 1 has changed enormously since the days when those two were winning titles and trying to beat each other. It might be an oversimplification, but nowadays it's much more about running an efficient business than running the best garage. They, too, had to secure sponsorship deals and attract the best talent, but modern F1 operations, especially a works team with its own engine department, are many times more complex. The sheer difference in employee numbers is staggering.

Wolff has no chance of knowing everyone working for his team and can't rely on the kind of micromanagement that was perhaps still possible in the 1980s. It requires a different skill set, a much clearer understanding of what's called "culture", and far greater precision in building an organisation in which delegation is not just a tool, but a necessity.

But what Dennis and Williams have in common is that they didn't just win titles in succession, at the peak of their teams' performance, when everything aligned. They did it repeatedly, rebuilding the organisations they led to come back and win again. Williams did it after splitting with Honda, returning to the top with Renault. Dennis did it after the Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna era, rebuilding McLaren to win three titles with Mika Hakkinen and Mercedes.

Wolff is probably right in the sense that he has never had to deal with a complete reorganisation involving a change of major partners or engine manufacturer. But the 2026 season is the ultimate proof that he, too, is not someone who can only do it once.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Mercedes didn't hit rock bottom. But after winning so easily and so consistently, the team may have become too set in its ways to change and adapt. The new regulation cycle in 2022 was a stress test it failed – and the old methods were no longer working when it came to catching up.

We'll never know exactly what Wolff did or which processes needed to change. We can only judge by the results. And 2026 is confirmation that he did what was required.

"Looking back, I think those last four years were very difficult," he said on Sunday. "Between getting it wrong and then kind of understanding why it was wrong and then realising, no, we didn't understand... And that was a big back and forth.

"But we will be looking back in 10 or 20 years, and when you look at the statistics, it wasn't that we were complete losers over those four years, because we finished second, third, third, fourth - I think that was maybe what the results were. We won races, won many races. So it wasn't that bad at all when you look at the sheer numbers, but it felt not good.

"And the resilience of the team, the people that held together in those tough times is a factor, I think. So it feels really good sealing those two titles.

"Not many sports teams have done that after a consecutive run of championships, then a difficult spell, and then coming back. So I'm really proud that we are part of this very small group of teams that have done that in all sports."

Even if he isn't in quite the same league yet, he's certainly among the very best team bosses in F1 history.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Culture is a word often used and abused by managers, many of whom don't really understand what it entails. But it's not just a matter of principles and rules. It's about choosing a common goal, putting the right processes in place, finding the best people and helping them fulfil their ambitions – and being committed to all of it.

There are plenty of people who say they want to build "a culture". Far fewer actually understand what they mean by that.

"We are not a hire-and-fire organisation," Wolff says. "We provide a culture and an environment where you can thrive, where you are allowed to make mistakes, where you can speak up. And over the long term, I believe, if you want to be successful, not over a period of a few years but over many decades, this is what you need to be able to kind of ingrain in the team.

"And we are trying that. It's not something you put on a PowerPoint. You have to lift your standards day in and day out. And these are the standards we are setting to ourselves. Sometimes we fail, but we look at the long-term vision."

Again, seeing only the tip of the iceberg isn't enough to judge exactly how much of this is Wolff's doing. But that culture of helping people thrive – which also means supporting those who are struggling – is on display.

The way Wolff handles George Russell, probably the only member of the Mercedes F1 team who wasn't entirely happy on Sunday, is a textbook example of managing talent, too.

It's been a tough year for Russell, no doubt about that. But Wolff keeps an arm around his shoulder and never gives the outside world any reason to doubt that he still believes in him – even though some suggest he only cares about Antonelli.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

"It's George's championship today," Toto said. "It's the constructors' championship, and he's part of the team, and I'm really happy that he can cherish this moment, because we owe it to him."

And he added: "I have no doubt about that for next year, and all the very best sports people have gone through difficult periods, and that's going to be part of his continued development."

And listen to George himself. His Sao Paulo weekend was perhaps a perfect illustration of his 2026 season. Flashes of speed, but circumstances beyond his control preventing him from getting the result – as happened on Saturday – and some mistakes of his own, as at the pit exit on Sunday.

But the way he speaks about Wolff leaves little doubt that he feels that trust, too.

On Saturday, when 2026 dealt him another blow in the form of a missed pole position, he still spoke more about the bigger picture than the incident itself: "I think something I admire a lot from Toto's leadership is the people we have today are the same people who were there during the glory years, and they're the same people who went through the difficulties during 2022 to 2025.

"Nobody was hired and fired. The trust and belief stayed with the core group of people, and, you know, now we've come through. And, you know, obviously, Kimi won the championship. We are going to win the championship, whether it's this weekend or next. And, you know, credit to everybody in the team, but yeah, huge credit to Toto for that loyalty and belief in the people, even when times were tough."

That loyalty and belief is exactly what Wolff is showing Russell right now. And Russell's career could still follow one of two very different paths: that of Nico Rosberg or that of Daniel Ricciardo.

Read Also:

Ricciardo felt he had little choice but to leave Red Bull when he believed the team was putting all its eggs in the Max Verstappen basket. But with Wolff leading Mercedes, Russell still knows he has a chance to achieve what he wants – thanks to the culture his boss has built at the team.

Because it's a culture that allows people to learn, rebuild and win again.

And there's not much more to add. The statistics really speak for themselves.

Hats off, Toto Wolff. That was well managed.

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