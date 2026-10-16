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Who will win this year’s ultimate F1 dream ticket? You decide…

The shortlist of finalists for this year’s Heineken F1 Season Ticket has been set – now F1 fans can choose who they want to follow

Edited: Oct 16, 2026, 11:07 AM

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Heineken Season Ticket 2027

Photo by: Formula 1

After hundreds of applications for the ultimate prize in grand prix racing, the Heineken x F1 Season Ticket is down to six finalists – and F1 fans can now vote to decide who wins.

The candidates – from the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, Czechia and the USA – have all put their pitches forward for the adventure of a lifetime, which will see one of them get free travel, accommodation and passes for every single F1 race next season.

The competition challenged F1 fans around the world to share their passion for the sport and explain why they, more than anyone, deserve to be gifted an unforgettable season of racing, experiencing unique events, connecting with fans and watching the action first hand.

The initiative was designed by Heineken to showcase the connections that can be formed through a shared passion for the sport, demonstrating that ‘Fans Have More Friends.’

F1 fan Brandon Burgess was the first recipient of the golden ticket and has been posting his stories to almost 150,000 followers on his social channels this season. His journey has now almost run its course – and now it is time to choose the next ‘star’ to take over his mantle.

Global shortlist

The list of entries demonstrates the sport’s global fanbase and the massive reach of the competition – and the final six all have a unique story to tell, with a different reason why they deserve that special prize.

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Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images

Callum, from Scotland, used to pretend to be Michael Schumacher in front of the TV when he was a toddler. He’s a keen film photographer and says: “I’d love to take you behind the scenes of the F1 season ticket and show you the people and places of F1 on film.”

New Zealander, Dale, says he wants to discover the “F1 world” behind every race, exploring the unique people, cultures and fans. “I want to meet the people who make it special and bring everyone along for the ride,” he says.

Lukas, who lives in Czechia, says winning the prize would “finally be some peace for my sofa” and promises fans they can “be the team boss” by choosing challenges for him to take part in each race weekend, sharing the results as the season goes on.

India, from the UK, describes herself as a “completely ordinary fan” looking to make next year “extraordinary” – and also asked other fans to set her fun challenges for each race, saying that winning would “bring together my two passions of F1 and seeing the world.”

Joy, whose home race in Singapore took place earlier this month, wants to use the opportunity to experience “the excitement and sportsmanship” of F1 around the world and to have a chance to “share the same passion” with those around her.

Jose, from the USA, is a fan not just of the racing but also of the strategy, technology and teamwork behind F1. He visited his home race in Las Vegas last year and said: “Travelling to every race in the 2027 would honestly be a dream come true.”

Singapore GP

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Picking a winner

The opportunity to travel to every grand prix opens up unprecedented access to the sport and its fans. The current ticket holder Burgess has shown just how to get the best out of the experience this season and he was on the judging panel that picked the shortlist.

Speaking before the competition began, he said: “The key thing I'll be looking for is the passion for F1, because you have to be a true fan to make the most of this opportunity. It’s going to be hard to give it up and there’s quite a lot of pressure choosing who’s next.”

The competition was open to fans aged 25 or over, with entrants asked to name their favourite team and driver and select who they would take to a future race from a list of options provided by F1 and Heineken.

Fifty entrants were then selected at random and invited to submit a 90-second video on why they should become the next ticket holder – and the final six videos are now available to watch, so fans can determine who should win the adventure of a lifetime.

Meet the final six and decide who you would like to see crowned the 2027 Heineken F1 Season Ticket holder - click here!

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