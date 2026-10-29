Formula 1 Mexican GP

Who would replace Charles Leclerc at Ferrari if he misses a race for his baby’s birth?

With Charles Leclerc potentially facing a clash between his Formula 1 commitments and the birth of his baby, attention turns to Ferrari's reserve

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 7:22 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Charles Leclerc insists he will not miss a grand prix when his first child is born, but Ferrari has reportedly lined up a stand-in in case plans change.

The Monegasque and his wife Alexandra are expecting their first baby during the last weeks of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The couple have not revealed when the baby is expected, but Alexandra’s last F1 appearance was at the Madring in September which gives us a little to go on.

With five long-haul races still to come, starting in Mexico City this weekend, Leclerc will be finishing the season with a hectic stint of flights.

“I don’t think I’ll miss a race, but obviously I’ll do absolutely everything to be at home as much as possible in between those races,” Leclerc said in Austin. “So, I might arrive a little bit late. But I will be doing the races on Sunday.”

So who would Ferrari call on if he could not make it?

Dino Beganovic

It's understood that Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic is the most likely driver to stand in for Leclerc and be partner to Lewis Hamilton.

The 22-year-old Swede is competing in Formula 2 this year, but already has some experience of this year’s Ferrari after he drove Hamilton’s car in first practice in Barcelona earlier this season. He also took part in a second FP1 session in Leclerc’s car in Austria.

He is due to become Ferrari’s official reserve, test and development driver in 2027.

Ferrari’s long-serving reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi is another option. The Italian raced in F1 with Alfa Romeo between 2019 and 2021, and has since driven for Ferrari in the World Endurance Championship.

He's not expected to be first in line to the Scuderia throne, and to make things harder for him, he will be unavailable during the weekend of the Brazilian Grand Prix anyway due to his responsibilities in the WEC.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: FIA WEC / DPPI

Who is not in the running?

Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman will already be behind the wheel of a Haas F1 car, while fellow academy driver Rafael Camara has not yet driven in an F1 session, making both highly unlikely choices.

Leclerc is fifth in the drivers’ championship, and Ferrari is second in the constructors’ standings, 133 points behind Mercedes ahead of this weekend. The Italian team is well clear of Red Bull and McLaren, which are tied for third, so missing a single race would be unlikely to cost it second place.

Leclerc has finished second in each of the last two races, in Singapore and Austin, and said after the US Grand Prix that he was confident of having “a shot to win a race before the end of the season”.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Kimi Antonelli backed to surpass Sebastian Vettel's four F1 titles by Guenther Steiner

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era





Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear



Formula 1



Formula 1



Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

More from

Charles Leclerc





The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP





Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

More from

Ferrari





Charles Leclerc reacts to Ferrari fear: 'We know what line not to cross'



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Charles Leclerc reacts to Ferrari fear: 'We know what line not to cross'





Why Ferrari failed to deliver on its hype in F1's United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Why Ferrari failed to deliver on its hype in F1's United States GP qualifying





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Latest news





F1 Mexico GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



56 min



F1 Mexico GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Unwell Kimi Antonelli skips F1 Mexico GP media day



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



2 h



Unwell Kimi Antonelli skips F1 Mexico GP media day





Adding a stage, fuel cell mod all on table to fix superspeedway fuel saving



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



2 h



Adding a stage, fuel cell mod all on table to fix superspeedway fuel saving





Why Daniel Ricciardo would consider a comeback at Le Mans



WEC



WEC WEC 3 h



Why Daniel Ricciardo would consider a comeback at Le Mans

Feature

Discover prime content





The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



United States GP



By Stuart Codling



How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe