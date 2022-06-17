Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren? Next / Haas F1 upgrade may be delayed until Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Video

Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive

Everyone thinks that the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix was Jenson Button's greatest race. We disagree.

In this episode of "Short View Back to the Past", Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner takes a look at one of the most remarkable races in Formula 1 history, when Button went from last to first, and argues the case for an alternative brilliant drive from the 2009 world champion.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

 

shares
comments
Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?
Previous article

Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?
Next article

Haas F1 upgrade may be delayed until Hungarian GP

Haas F1 upgrade may be delayed until Hungarian GP

Latest news

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
15 h
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
19 h
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.