Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Mercedes F1 W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff
Formula 1 Analysis

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

The start of Formula 1’s new engine freeze era last year marked both the best of times and worst of times for Alpine’s engine partner Renault.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

On the positive side, its revamped Renault E-Tech RE22 power unit locked in both a decent step forward in horsepower, but also a compact design that helped with the packaging of the A522 car to help improve its aerodynamics.

But the quest to make aggressive gains was not without its downsides. Too many times Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon would find points opportunities evaporate thanks to engine failures.

By the end of the year, it was no surprise to find Alonso especially unhappy about just how much trouble he had faced and the price he had paid personally for it.

"I think it was around minus 50 [points], so now we have another eight," he said after the heartbreak of his exit from the Mexican GP.

"So it's minus 58 points or minus 60 in a year, which is really unacceptable on my car."

But despite the difficult moments that at times made it look like Renault had got things badly wrong, the truth of its situation was instead one of calculated risks.

Just like Ferrari had done, Renault knew that, with the engine freeze coming into play until the end of 2025, there was no room to hold back on performance with what it was racing with last year.

With technical changes only allowing for reliability problems once the campaign got underway, any horsepower left off the table with the 2022-spec engine was effectively gone forever.

The tactic, therefore, was to throw everything at bringing performance from the off: even if it meant that things were not as reliable initially as they needed to be.

While that risked opening the door to the kind of trouble that Alpine would go on to endure, it was always a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.

The pay-off would come later as, when the reliability fixes were in place, the end product would be much better overall than a super-safe lower spec initial launch design.

Renault's F1 engine chief Bruno Famin is open that it was far from a conservative approach.

"We took quite a lot of risk in fact," he said reflecting on the situation last year.

"The risk we took was in trying to develop as light as possible the engine, and taking the risk not to do the full validation process we would have done normally.

"We really wanted to push to the very last moment, and sometimes a bit too late, because we had some issues. But we really wanted to push the maximum on the development side."

The car of Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, on fire in Parc Ferme

The car of Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, on fire in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Famin acknowledges that its approach triggered some difficult moments in 2022, but he is adamant it was the right thing to do.

"I think the strategy was a good one, even if we have got some issues," he explained.

"We had problems in Singapore; two in fact which were very strange because to have two different problems in eight laps were quite incredible.

"But all the other problems we had were much more on the auxiliaries side; water pump, fuel pump. And this is something we are quite optimistic that we will be able to solve for '23."

Alpine is indeed working on a revamped water pump for 2023, and tweaks to other auxiliaries, to try to ensure that there is no repeat of the scale of reliability dramas it faced last year.

What it means is that the reliability troubles have not triggered any need to sacrifice performance to play it safe; which is exactly what had been hoped for.

"I think we are not going to go back in anything," adds Famin about the steps planned for this year. "We are going to work and we are already working deeply on details, especially on the auxiliary side.

"But the second part is that we are pushing our validation processes; trying to improve it and trying to do it in the best possible way for a much better way than we have done for 2022.

"If we have not done it fully in 2022, it was not because we did not want to. Instead, it is because we preferred to push on the development side. So, the target for 2023 is to keep the same level of performance and to make everything reliable."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team, climbs out of his car after retiring from the race

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team, climbs out of his car after retiring from the race

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

With the freeze in place, Famin acknowledges that it will be hard for Alpine to find further performance gains; but he is clear that does not mean it will stop looking at avenues to unleash extra pace.

"There is no real margin, to be honest, because you cannot by rule improve the performance of the engine," he says.

"What we can do is in trying to improve the performance of the car, like through packaging, for example. We can imagine changing an inlet line, or changing the exhaust line, to allow our colleagues from Enstone to make better aerodynamics.

Read Also:

"We are also working on the energy management. But again, we are going to be very limited. We're going to have only one software version per year now, so it's going to be very limited.

"The idea is to progress, even if it is a very small margin. It's not pure performance. It's more driveability and integration/aero gains."

The returns may be well diminishing, but that was the very reason Alpine took its gamble last year. Now, 2023 will properly show whether its risky tactic has fully paid off.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes F1 W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff
Previous article

Mercedes F1 W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes F1 W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 W14 may be no closer to Red Bull at start of 2023, says Wolff

The sacrifices and "brutal" pressure behind McLaren's latest champion
Esports

The sacrifices and "brutal" pressure behind McLaren's latest champion

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime
Formula 1

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

Latest news

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule

NASCAR on Tuesday announced the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a record 14-race slate with the Canadian series’ most diverse schedule yet.

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

The start of Formula 1’s new engine freeze era last year marked both the best of times and worst of times for Alpine’s engine partner Renault.

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
IMSA IMSA

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances

Corvette’s aces believe the C8.R could shine at Daytona now that the team better understands the demands of GTD Pro and IMSA has a handle on the car’s performance parameters.

Harvick on NASCAR retirement: "All signs pointed to 2023"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick on NASCAR retirement: "All signs pointed to 2023"

While Kevin Harvick’s decision to retire from fulltime NASCAR competition at the end of 2023 wasn’t necessarily a surprise that does not mean it was an easy one to make.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
6 h
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.