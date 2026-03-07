Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Australian GP
"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Formula 1
Australian GP
George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2
Formula 1 Australian GP

"Stupid" drivers could be passed by "half the grid" at start of F1 Australian GP

Race starts are key to performance in F1 2026 due to how complex they have become under the regulation change

Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

A Formula 1 driver may be “passed by half the grid” at the start of the Australian Grand Prix if they race ‘stupidly’, reckons Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

The championship is debuting its latest regulation overhaul this year with changes to both the chassis and power unit, which has vastly altered the way drivers go racing.

That’s largely because of the engine tweaks with it now being more reliant on electrical energy - almost 50:50 - meaning battery management will play a greater role, while race starts are more complex.

The removal of the MGU-H means drivers must rev their engines much higher for at least 10 seconds to spool up the turbo and timing the procedure wrong could pitch the car into anti-stall at the lights. 

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri previously said that this could cost a driver up to seven positions, something that Leclerc thinks may be witnessed during the 2026 opener in Melbourne on Sunday. 

“There are lots of unknowns,” said Leclerc, who qualified fourth. “I don't really know how it's going to go. You can easily pass cars on the first lap, you can very easily then get passed by half the grid on the next lap if you go so stupid.

“So, I don't know if it will end up [with] everybody not doing anything or seeing some crazy things, but I guess we'll wait and see tomorrow.”

Practice starts were interesting to watch during pre-season testing in Bahrain as drivers tried to get used to the new procedure, with some faring better than others.

 

Ferrari arguably had the most success as one occasion saw Lewis Hamilton jump from fifth to first, but Leclerc doesn’t believe this advantage will remain come Sunday.

As long as Mercedes doesn’t mess up the start, it should keep its dominant 1-2 from qualifying with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, who qualified third, maybe Leclerc’s best chance of an overtake. 

“It was a bit chaotic in Bahrain, the starts we've seen,” Leclerc told Sky Sports. “I don't think it will look like that tomorrow, but I might be wrong.

“The thing is that when everybody is in its optimal window for the start, there's not that much between the cars. It's kind of easy for us to reach that optimum window for the start.

“It's, I believe - I've never tried the Mercedes engine - much more difficult for them to reach that optimum window and that means it might be a bit more tricky for them at the start. But if they do everything perfect, I don't expect them to struggle at all.”

Photos from Australian GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fans

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Guenther Steiner

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc, wife of Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari, walks in the paddock with model and girlfriend of Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams, Rebecca Donldsonduring

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Jackie Stewart

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fans of George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Carmen Larbalestier

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Car of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes after his crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Formula 1
65
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Andrea Stella: "Very dramatic" Australian GP qualifying "exposes weaknesses" of 2026 F1 rules
Next article McLaren's theory on Mercedes' concerning Australia F1 advantage

Top Comments