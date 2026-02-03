Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

General
General
Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Roval has been removed from 2026 NASCAR schedule, confirms Marcus Smith

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Roval has been removed from 2026 NASCAR schedule, confirms Marcus Smith

Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release
Formula 1 Mercedes launch

Why Ayao Komatsu almost walked away from Haas F1 in 2023

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed he was close to quitting during the team's difficult 2023 season before staying on, replacing Guenther Steiner

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas Formula 1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed that he almost left the American outfit in 2023.

Serving as trackside engineering director at the time with Guenther Steiner as team principal, Komatsu explained that there was no transparency or alignment within the team.

"If I'm totally honest, I was ready to quit in Baku '23," Komatsu said during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.

"Because I just couldn't see how we can move forward like this. People not talking to each other, no transparency, no alignment, no transparent discussion. We were not behaving as a team.

"And I felt like I put everything on the table. It wasn't happening. I don't like to waste my time. I'm not interested in just turning up at the race track just to make up numbers. So if we are not moving forward... But inside I was very close to just walking, you know?"

While he considered walking away from the team, his loyalty to those who were relying on him to make a difference pushed him to persevere.

 

"But what stopped me from walking is I felt a big responsibility. There are people who rely on me, and people who are depending on me to make a difference. So I thought, OK, I'm not going to walk until I've done everything, or it's not my choice, if you like.

"So I wasn't going to just leave and leave the people I care about behind. That's the only reason I didn't leave."

Less than a year after he decided to stay, he took the position of team principal when Steiner parted ways with the team. In his first season in the role, Komatsu led the team to finish seventh in the 2024 constructors' championship, a significant improvement after finishing last in 2023.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Charles Leclerc ditches modern power for a £2.5million Ferrari classic
Next article Aston Martin suffered four-month delay with 2026 F1 car design

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Williams F1 livery divides fans with one aspect continuing to receive praise

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Williams F1 livery divides fans with one aspect continuing to receive praise

Max Verstappen rules out F1 management role after retirement as he opens up on future

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Max Verstappen rules out F1 management role after retirement as he opens up on future
More from
Ayao Komatsu

“He cannot be alive”: Ayao Komatsu relives the moment Romain Grosjean crashed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
“He cannot be alive”: Ayao Komatsu relives the moment Romain Grosjean crashed

Haas to ‘manage it carefully’ after Ollie Bearman’s costly driving at Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Haas to ‘manage it carefully’ after Ollie Bearman’s costly driving at Hungarian GP

Ayao Komatsu reveals "biggest challenge" for Gene Haas at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ayao Komatsu reveals "biggest challenge" for Gene Haas at Goodwood Festival of Speed
More from
Haas F1 Team

This is the mechanic with the most stressful job in the F1 pitlane

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
This is the mechanic with the most stressful job in the F1 pitlane

Haas signs former F1 racer as reserve driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Haas signs former F1 racer as reserve driver

Overtaking looks “difficult” with 2026 F1 cars, Esteban Ocon warns

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Overtaking looks “difficult” with 2026 F1 cars, Esteban Ocon warns

Latest news

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

General
Misc General
Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test