Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Taylor Barnard secures Formula E future by joining Fortescue Zero

Formula E
Formula E
Taylor Barnard secures Formula E future by joining Fortescue Zero

Why Charles Leclerc failed to outbrake Max Verstappen in Turn 1 at Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Charles Leclerc failed to outbrake Max Verstappen in Turn 1 at Singapore GP

Aprilia considering manufacturer orders as MotoGP title fight intensifies

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Aprilia considering manufacturer orders as MotoGP title fight intensifies

Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix

George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat

WEC Barcelona 6 Hours: Full entry list

WEC
WEC
WEC Barcelona 6 Hours: Full entry list

Winners and losers from MotoGP's frantic Indonesian Grand Prix

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Winners and losers from MotoGP's frantic Indonesian Grand Prix

Toprak Razgatlioglu to undergo shoulder scan: ‘I hope I don’t need surgery’

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Toprak Razgatlioglu to undergo shoulder scan: ‘I hope I don’t need surgery’
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Why Charles Leclerc failed to outbrake Max Verstappen in Turn 1 at Singapore GP

Leclerc’s getaway was noticeably better than his rival’s, yet he didn’t manage to snatch the lead away

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have explained what happened at the start of Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, where the Ferrari driver had the best launch but failed to outdo his rival.

Despite starting from the dirty side of the track – which admittedly wasn’t as dirty as usual given it had rained the day before – Leclerc had his front axle nearly alongside Verstappen’s within seconds.

The four-time world champion, however, drove his opponent towards the inside, to the extent that Leclerc’s front wheels briefly exceeded the white line. The Monegasque braked earlier, and Verstappen was able to retain the lead from the outside.

“You don't have much time to think in those moments,” Leclerc said. “I just saw that Max had a bit of a difficult start. I had quite a good start, so I went alongside him. Then there wasn't much space anymore, but I would have done exactly the same.

“Then it's quite tricky. I was on the left, a little bit behind him, couldn't see the panels on the right, so you lose a little bit all your references because that's normally on the right that you have your references to brake. I tried to judge it in the best possible way, but Max managed to keep that first place.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

That ruthless but fair driving paved the way for Verstappen’s victory. “I was only here to win, so I had to do everything I could to try and make sure that it was very difficult for Charles to go deep into the corner,” the Dutchman explained. “So I guess that was the only way to try and stop him from getting the lead.

“Luckily, he's a very experienced driver and we kept it clean. It was actually really nice, I think. It's always very hard to judge what is the right braking point, but I think it just worked out.”

The Red Bull driver also clarified that he had encountered a technical issue at lights out, hence his poor getaway.

“The start was critical, so that was just good enough,” he commented. “And again, something was not particularly right at the start, so I need to understand what went wrong there. Before releasing the clutch, it didn't feel good. But yeah, it was just good enough.

Pressed on the matter amid several unperfect starts – he lost the lead from pole in the sprint – Verstappen added: “I need to understand what went on with the engine before even dropping the clutch, because I think that did hurt my start. So, I just need to understand what went wrong there because it was again not fantastic, you can say that.”

Read Also:

Verstappen eventually won by seven seconds, and Leclerc didn’t feel like he really could have challenged his rival for the win: “Eventually they just had too much pace for us.”

Still, second place marked Leclerc’s joint second-best result of the season – far from an agonising performance.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Lando Norris: ‘I owe everyone at McLaren an apology” for Oscar Piastri clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris: ‘I owe everyone at McLaren an apology” for Oscar Piastri clash

Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Charles Leclerc

F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

“A better job” or more engine power? Verstappen’s Singapore pole analysed

Formula 1
Singapore GP
“A better job” or more engine power? Verstappen’s Singapore pole analysed

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
More from
Ferrari

'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

Formula 1
Singapore GP
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Lewis Hamilton plots Ferrari ambush on Max Verstappen after frustrating qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton plots Ferrari ambush on Max Verstappen after frustrating qualifying

Latest news

Taylor Barnard secures Formula E future by joining Fortescue Zero

Formula E
FE Formula E
Taylor Barnard secures Formula E future by joining Fortescue Zero

Why Charles Leclerc failed to outbrake Max Verstappen in Turn 1 at Singapore GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Charles Leclerc failed to outbrake Max Verstappen in Turn 1 at Singapore GP

Aprilia considering manufacturer orders as MotoGP title fight intensifies

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Aprilia considering manufacturer orders as MotoGP title fight intensifies

Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix

Feature

Discover prime content

'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Stuart Codling
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying

How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1