Why David Coulthard thinks 2026 F1 will frustrate Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
David Coulthard believes the complexity of Formula 1’s 2026 regulations will frustrate instinctive champions like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Greg Baker - AFP - Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard believes that Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen won't like the new 2026 regulations because they "almost have to be mechanical" inside the car rather than driving on instinct.
The 2026 regulations include an almost 50-50 split between internal combustion and electric power, smaller, lighter cars and other changes, such as active aerodynamics on the front and rear wing replacing DRS.
As pre-season testing continues in Bahrain, some drivers have been critical about the new regulations, especially four-time champion Verstappen, who likened it to "Formula E on steroids".
"I think, though, all three guys you just mentioned there [Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen] during the last hybrid era with the massive ground-effect tunnels that they had, they were all a bit negative about the driving experience," Coulthard explained on the Up To Speed podcast.
"They just want to be back to pure racing, flat-out racing from start to finish. So with these new regs, there's a lot more complexity management. 50% of the energy comes from a battery, 50% comes from an internal combustion engine. So, they're actually becoming a lot more the manager of the car rather than the driver purely of the car.
"And I think that's where, for them, the issue comes in because as a driver, you want to be driving a car from a point of instinct. You're driving, you're trying to get the best out of the car. Now, it feels like they almost have to be mechanical inside making changes, and it just doesn't come naturally, and it doesn't really award the best driver."
David Coulthard, Presenter, Channel 4 F1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Former W Series driver and Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff added: "What I will say about regulation changes is that, whilst yes, change always comes with a bit of pushback. And yes, this time around it seems like there's a lot more push back, and there are probably a lot of things that need to be solved.
"It also comes as a big opportunity. I mean remember 2009 - Brawn came out, smashed it. Then 2014, it became the era where Mercedes dominated. 2022, Red Bull really understood the ground effect era really well. And now the question mark is who's going to lead here?"
