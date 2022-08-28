Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Verstappen: Spa changes will create "more cautious" F1 GP start Next / The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Why F1 teams had to unlock cost cap handcuffs for Belgian GP

Formula 1 teams have historically produced bespoke update packages for the Belgian Grand Prix in a bid to reduce drag to better suit the track characteristics of Spa-Francorchamps.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Why F1 teams had to unlock cost cap handcuffs for Belgian GP

But, against the backdrop of the cost cap, teams have had to be especially cautious about spending on development – and have had to be convinced about performance gains to justify the spending.

That prompted a possibility of teams holding back on too much for this weekend race in Belgium to try to get through it as best as possible.

And while there may not have been the extent of changes we have seen in the past, F1 teams still focused on a raft of new front and rear wing tweaks to better chase laptime.

Ferrari was looking to achieve its lower downforce and drag targets with a new rear wing and beam wing assembly.

But it only gave it an outing in FP2 before switching to a familiar low-downforce specification for the rest of the weekend.

Nonetheless, the new wing features a flattened-out mainplane and top flap, which almost eliminates the spoon-shaped design that’s usually favoured by the Scuderia.

Meanwhile, its submission for the car presentation document suggested it also had a single element beam wing solution at its disposal, in order to skew the aerodynamic interaction between it, the diffuser and the rear wing above, but it’s not yet been seen on the car.

Furthermore, unlike some of its rivals, Ferrari hadn’t listed a new front wing amongst its upgrades for Spa, but that’s not to say that it hasn’t trimmed the uppermost flap to help balance downforce front-to-rear.

Mercedes W13 front wing
Mercedes W13 rear wing

Mercedes has a number of new parts available for the W13 in Belgium, as it hoped to be able to build on the momentum it had gained in recent races.

The front wing features revisions to the wing tip elements where they meet with the endplate, as the team looks to improve how the airflow behaves as it migrates around the outside of the front tyre.

The rear wing features revised flap distribution, in keeping with the demands of the circuit, whilst the Mercedes designers have clearly kept a keen eye on a design first introduced by Alpine in Saudi Arabia, whereby the conventional endplate cutout is cast aside and a full height section is utilised instead.

McLaren MCL36 rear wing Belgian GP
McLaren MCL36 technical detail

McLaren also opted for a lower downforce configuration for Spa, with a new specification rear wing and beam wing layout added to its available pool of parts.

One of the lower downforce rear wings that the team had at its disposal was a more traditional design, whilst a design that features a trimmed upper flap is also present.

In this instance the central portion of the wing has its usual chord length to facilitate the DRS mechanism but is trimmed significantly either side of this. 

The new rear wing options are just the focal point of an expansive effort being made by the team to improve the MCL36’s efficiency.

Other changes include a cache of different cooling options around the sidepods and engine cover, as it hopes to select a combination that fits with the ever-changing weather conditions at the circuit, a revised diffuser layout, additional rear brake duct winglets and a new front track rod fairing.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear end detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear end detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri’s new rear wing assembly follows in the footsteps of its predecessors from a concept perspective, with the overall spoon-shaped design retained whilst the elements have been reduced in size.

Inline with this alteration, the team has also opted for just a single beam wing element this weekend, which is supplemented by a Gurney flap on its trailing edge in order to help with balance. This can be trimmed according to driver preference.

The team has also altered the incidence of the lower wishbone shroud and added another larger winglet to the cascade already housed on the rear brake duct.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin has also made changes to both its front and rear wings, with a reduced chord upper flap deployed on the front wing to help balance a similar change on the rear wing. 

Sebastian Vettel also briefly tested another rear wing solution during FP1 (above), as the team looked to get a head start on understanding its car for Monza, with the wing featuring a very small footprint when compared to the wing used in Belgium.

Williams FW44 rear wing detail

Williams FW44 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams appeared to be on the fence as to what will best suit their car in Belgium, with the team specifying that its new parts are optional trim levels – so are in effect just cut back.

This includes the front, rear and beam wing layouts, with the latter also including a single element arrangement being placed at its disposal.

Alfa Romeo Racing C42 rear detail
Haas VF-22 rear detail

Alfa Romeo and Haas have opted to trim their rear wings in an effort to reduce drag without the costs associated with producing bespoke solutions.

In the case of Haas, it has taken a similar approach to the one Mercedes took at the start of the season, with a large cutout made to the trailing edge of the upper flap across the entirety of its span.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo also cut out a considerable section of the upper flaps trailing edge, but has been forced to retain the central section in order to facilitate the DRS mechanism.

And, whilst Haas has taken up the option to also trim its beam wing to suit the new characteristics of the rear wing, Alfa Romeo has also made changes to the design of its front wing which are conducive to those made at the rear.

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Spa changes will create "more cautious" F1 GP start
Previous article

Verstappen: Spa changes will create "more cautious" F1 GP start
Next article

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022
Formula 1

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022

Breaking the mould: Why F1 2022 tech isn’t all about porpoising and sidepods
Formula 1

Breaking the mould: Why F1 2022 tech isn’t all about porpoising and sidepods

Latest news

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz admitted Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were "in a league of their own" in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix after being powerless to keep the Red Bulls behind.

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend'

Max Verstappen felt his Red Bull Formula 1 car "was really on rails" after a crushing win in the Belgian Grand Prix.

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his ninth win of the season in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton won't speak to Alonso for Belgian GP clash after "idiot" rant
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton won't speak to Alonso for Belgian GP clash after "idiot" rant

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has shouldered the blame for his collision with Fernando Alonso in the Belgian Grand Prix, but said he won't speak to the Spaniard after he called him an "idiot".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
7 h
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.