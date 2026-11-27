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Why Fernando Alonso reported a "broken engine" in Las Vegas – but Honda can’t find an issue

Alonso retired in Las Vegas due to a suspected power unit problem, but engine supplier Honda says it cannot see anything in the data

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 11:03 AM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

On his final lap of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso called it a day. The two-time world champion locked up at the end of the long straight before telling the team over the radio: “Box, box, broken engine.”

In the media pen afterwards, the Spaniard reiterated that something was wrong with the power unit in his Aston Martin: “The engine was down from the beginning of the race, I think. We saw already in qualifying that the engine was down and I think it was down the whole race as well.

“So I was losing a lot of time on the straights, not only to the rest of the field but also to Lance. I think in the last two laps the engine completely gave up.”

In the days that followed, engine supplier Honda examined all the data, but remarkably, chief engineer Shintaro Orihara revealed in Qatar that no problem had been identified.

“After the weekend, we have checked all the data that we have now and also in the maintenance we have checked the engine physically. At this moment, we haven't found any issue on the engine from the data and also from the maintenance check, but again, we will check on Friday to see how the engine works at this track,” Orihara told media including Motorsport.com on Thursday.

The latter is not only to see how the power unit performs at the Lusail International Circuit – a completely different type of track – but also to obtain more feedback from Alonso himself to determine whether this particular unit is still fit for use or whether an engine change is needed.

“Yes, we carefully analysed his comments and we also respected his comments,” Orihara continued. “That's why we checked all the data and why we checked the engine condition. From the data, at this moment, we haven't seen any issue, but as I mentioned, we will check again on Friday to get some feedback from Fernando.”

Shintaro Orihara, Trackside General Manager and Chief Engineer of Honda Racing Corporation

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Orihara added that it was difficult for the drivers to feel exactly what was happening in Las Vegas, precisely because the circuit was extremely power-sensitive and energy-poor.

“In Las Vegas, it was difficult to analyse how engine performance affected car speed, because there was a lot of torque effect and also different energy management across the two cars. Our metrics say that the power itself is okay, but we should probably check carefully at this track again.”

Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack underlined the complexity of the situation and explained that the poor feeling Alonso experienced – which led him to believe there was a power unit problem – could also be related to MGU-K deployment and difficulties in that area.

“I think we need to be careful because the MGU-K part is so much higher. And that means that as soon as you have a small variation in MGU-K [deployment], it could be felt like a problem with the internal combustion engine. And you have different MGU-K power in different places. So very often, it's much more difficult for drivers to judge than it used to be in the past, and I think some of it is coming from there.”

Although some of the confusion may indeed stem from uncertainty surrounding MGU-K deployment, Orihara acknowledged that another part of it could simply come from sheer frustration. Both Alonso and Lance Stroll stressed that they were losing two seconds per lap purely due to a lack of power, meaning that, according to Orihara, Alonso's retirement could also be related to that frustration.

“Please ask Fernando. From the data viewpoint, we haven't seen any issue, but probably this year our engine performance is not enough to give satisfaction or confidence to the driver and then probably they feel some, how to say, feeling that the engine performance is not great.”

Stroll once again expressed that frustration during media day in Qatar, stating that under these circumstances the Aston Martin drivers cannot even put up a fight, particularly at a circuit such as Las Vegas.

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“We know the areas we're going to work on with the car, and what we have to improve on the chassis side, but going to races like Vegas and missing like two seconds with just the engine, there's really not much we can do. We just need a lot more power, and hopefully we get that next year.”

Stroll is optimistic that Aston Martin will make progress on the chassis side for 2027, but immediately pointed out that such progress will be worth little unless the power unit improves considerably.

“Everyone at Silverstone is pushing flat out to hit our targets. And then, like I said, the engine, it doesn't matter how good of a chassis you have, if you're missing two seconds of power on the long straights. I mean, then it's going to be almost impossible to compete. That's where we are, so we really hope we get a lot more power next year.”

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