Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

130R, Pouhon and Eau Rouge – Can drivers still make the difference in F1's iconic corners?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
130R, Pouhon and Eau Rouge – Can drivers still make the difference in F1's iconic corners?

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg leads as Sebastien Ogier hauls himself into contention 

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg leads as Sebastien Ogier hauls himself into contention 

Toto Wolff explains Mercedes F1 China sprint qualifying gap to field

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Toto Wolff explains Mercedes F1 China sprint qualifying gap to field

Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on 2026 F1 regulations: "Depends if you ask the racer or the race fan"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on 2026 F1 regulations: "Depends if you ask the racer or the race fan"

Oscar Piastri: Mercedes superiority at F1 Chinese GP is "pretty impressive"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Oscar Piastri: Mercedes superiority at F1 Chinese GP is "pretty impressive"

Max Verstappen lost “massive time in corners” in Red Bull F1 qualifying “disaster”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen lost “massive time in corners” in Red Bull F1 qualifying “disaster”
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Ferrari ran its now-famous rear wing in practice at Shanghai but didn’t stick with it. Here’s why

Ben Vinel Oleg Karpov
Edited:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Hector Retamal - Getty Images

Ferrari’s ground-breaking Formula 1 rear wing, which rotates 180 degrees, returned at the Chinese Grand Prix – but the experiment was short-lived.

The wing, which was first seen in action during pre-season testing, was trialled by both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the only free practice session of the Shanghai weekend. This featured a spin from Hamilton, when the wing closed coming into the Turn 6 braking zone – “Brakes locked up,” he summarised on the radio.

The Scuderia eventually returned to its more conventional, Melbourne-spec rear wing in sprint qualifying.

“I don't really know why we went back on it,” Hamilton commented. “I think we rushed it to get it here and it was not supposed to be on the cards until I think it was race four or five or something like that. So they did a great job to rush it here.

“We only had two of them and it was maybe a little bit premature. So we took it off. The car was still great and we'll work to try and bring it back when it's ready.”

Motorsport understands Ferrari was satisfied with the wing’s performance relative to its conventional version and encouraged by its reliability, but decided it didn’t have enough guarantees to take the risk of running it during a whole race.

The fact that the wing still wouldn’t bring enough performance to be a game changer made the decision easier.

The Scuderia will now run further analysis back in Maranello ahead of the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix, in two weeks’ time.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton and Leclerc qualified in fourth and sixth, with the seven-time world champion 0.641s slower than polesetter George Russell and the Monegasque a further 0.367s adrift. That gap was down to Leclerc being hampered by an unspecified issue on the back straight, which the team will investigate further – team boss Fred Vasseur explained “he didn't have the same deployment as the lap before”.

“My team did a really great job,” Hamilton commented. “My engineers did a fantastic job to turn the car around, because in P1 it was a tricky session with that spin and the car generally felt great. It’s just we're losing, I think it is on the straights, it's a lot of time to be losing.

“So we have a lot of work to do. We really have to push so hard back in Maranello to improve on power. It was something that I think we were conscious of last year that we thought that Mercedes started earlier than us or the rest, which they did last time as well. So they've done a fantastic job and we've got to step up. We've got to push to be able to close that gap.

“I think car-wise, the car feels great, I think we can compete with them through corners. But when you're down on power, it's just the way it is.”

Leclerc, who insisted the innovative rear wing “doesn't really change the picture from where we are”, expects to be stronger in the race but corroborated Hamilton’s analysis regarding Mercedes’ dominance.

“In qualifying, for some reason, the Mercedes power unit finds a lot of lap time. We don't quite find that amount of lap time just yet in qualifying, but in the race we are closer. So I'm still hopeful we can come back tomorrow,” he concluded.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Max Verstappen lost “massive time in corners” in Red Bull F1 qualifying “disaster”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen lost “massive time in corners” in Red Bull F1 qualifying “disaster”

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Chinese GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP: George Russell takes sprint pole in Mercedes 1-2

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: George Russell takes sprint pole in Mercedes 1-2
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari to use rotating rear wing at F1 Chinese GP - Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari to use rotating rear wing at F1 Chinese GP - Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Why now isn't the right time to panic over "artificial" 2026 F1 racing

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why now isn't the right time to panic over "artificial" 2026 F1 racing
More from
Ferrari

Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Latest news

Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

130R, Pouhon and Eau Rouge – Can drivers still make the difference in F1's iconic corners?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
130R, Pouhon and Eau Rouge – Can drivers still make the difference in F1's iconic corners?

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg leads as Sebastien Ogier hauls himself into contention 

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Oliver Solberg leads as Sebastien Ogier hauls himself into contention 

Feature

Discover prime content

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
View more