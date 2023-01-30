Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Red Bull F1 car spotted on iconic Aussie road Next / Ferrari: Claims of 30hp F1 engine step for 2023 "a joke"
Formula 1 News

Why floor designs have become a key F1 battleground

The new ground-effect floor design is perhaps one of the biggest changes that Formula 1 teams have had to adapt to under the new rules era.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Why floor designs have become a key F1 battleground

Whereas once the key to aerodynamic performance lay in wings and other aero surfaces, now more downforce as an overall percentage can be found through exploiting the underside of the car to maximum effect.

When considering the floor, we're not only talking about the visible upper surface. We also have to factor in the underfloor which, from 2022 onwards, has taken on a much more in-depth design scheme.

Previously the regulations required a flat surface on the step plane, with the diffuser section at the rear offering the ability to add vertical volume.

The new regulations allow for much more variation in the underfloor's geometry, allowing the designers to create more variation in the transition from the reference plane and in the overall shape of the floor.

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull RB18's underfloor probably offers the most extreme example of this, with curvature to be seen across all surfaces.

It's not all about creating the maximum volume either, but rather more about controlling the flow through the 'tunnel' that's been created and the pressure distribution that inevitably creates en route.

These variables likely help in response to changes in ride height too, a considerable factor under these new regulations.

Note the sculpted finish to the transition region [1 & 2] which works alongside the floor fences, whilst a stepped boat tail section [3] gradually alters the volume from the curved tunnel portion (note the horseshoe-shaped metal section for reference in the middle of the floor) to the diffuser section.

On the outskirts of the floor, Red Bull also approached the design of its edge wing differently from others at the start of the campaign.

It opted for the 'ice skate' solution [4], which, rather than posing as a detached horizontal extension of the floor, acts as a vertical buffer. The skate provides a physical limit for that portion of the floor as ride height reduces, whilst also providing aerodynamic support for the competing flow structures funnelling into that section.

Ferrari F1-75 floor comparison
McLaren MCL36 floor

Other teams sat up and took note of some of these design traits, as seen here on the Ferrari F1-75 (left) and McLaren MCL36 (right).

They not only adopted the stepped boat tail solution [1] but also incorporated their own version of the ice skate, with Ferrari doing so early on [2], whilst McLaren tested one late on in the season.

We might have said goodbye to bargeboards from the start of 2022, but the teams do have four fences at their disposal to help improve flow, starting out ahead of the leading edge of the floor.

And, as you'd expect, we saw a wide array of design choices in this region, as each team looked to use them as a link in the floor's aerodynamic chain.

Red Bull Racing RB18 new floor detail
Ferrari F1-75 new floor comparison

Once again we turn to Red Bull for one of the most novel interpretations, as it paired its outermost fence with one of the inner fences to help combine their effect, both out front and under the floor.

However, it did revert to a more conventional layout at the French Grand Prix, as it divorced the outer fences as part of its development push across the board.

Meanwhile, Ferrari shifted from a low-line outer fence to a much taller and longer variant during the season (dotted line, inset, shows the original height and length of its outer fence), as it also made changes to the height of its floor, with the F1-75 taking on a two-tier arrangement.

Mercedes W13 new floor comparison
Aston Martin AMR22 floor comparison

The floor's edge, which was subject to intense development throughout the last few years, was an area where teams spent significant resources during 2022, even if the regulations had seen the designers' abilities here diminished somewhat.

And, while much of that development hinged on the shape and size of the edge wing being employed, there was still some variation in the rest of the floor's shape too, with cut-outs and floor geometry introduced that would improve performance both at source and indirectly.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Red Bull F1 car spotted on iconic Aussie road

Ferrari: Claims of 30hp F1 engine step for 2023 "a joke"
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
How F1 teams have adapted to new generation rear wings

How F1 teams have adapted to new generation rear wings

Formula 1

Analysis: New-gen rear wings How F1 teams have adapted to new generation rear wings

How F1’s bigger wheels have impacted car designs

How F1’s bigger wheels have impacted car designs

Formula 1

Impact of big wheels on car designs How F1’s bigger wheels have impacted car designs

How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy

How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy

Formula 1

Insight: How new front wings evolved How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy

Latest news

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

IndyCar

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

IMSA

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

LM24 Le Mans

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap

Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap

Formula E

Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The 50 quickest drivers in history Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

One easy way to instantly improve F1 One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

What difference did pitstops make? What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.