The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will not take place in Bahrain, but in Malaysia. The event will be held from 2-4 October at the Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur, with the race scheduled for Sunday 4 October. Its official name is the "Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia".

The reason for the move is the war in the Middle East. The original Bahrain race in April had to be cancelled. By staging a replacement event in Malaysia, the Bahrain Grand Prix remains on the calendar.

Why the race in Bahrain was cancelled

The Bahrain Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place on 10-12 April 2026 as the fourth round of the season. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was due to follow one week later. On 14 March 2026, Formula 1 and the FIA announced that both races would not take place in April.

The decision came against the backdrop of the war involving Iran, which had begun in late February. Iranian attacks hit targets in Bahrain, including fuel facilities only a few kilometres from the circuit. Air traffic across the region was also severely restricted. Under those circumstances, it was not possible to stage the race weekend safely.

"While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East," Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said at the time.

There were no replacement races in the spring. There was not enough preparation time to move an event to Europe, leaving a five-week gap between the Japanese and Miami Grands Prix.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Alexander Albon, Williams Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Why Malaysia?

Plans for a replacement began to take shape in July. It initially emerged that Malaysia was considering hosting a race in 2026. On 26 July 2026, Formula 1 and the FIA officially confirmed that Formula 1 would return to Malaysia after a nine-year absence.

The calendar and logistics were major reasons for choosing Sepang. The race sits between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 26 September and the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 October. Sepang and Singapore are only around 320 kilometres apart. That creates a triple-header without requiring the teams to make a major logistical detour.

Then there is the circuit itself. Sepang was a permanent fixture on the Formula 1 calendar from 1999 to 2017. The venue was built for grand prix racing and already has extensive experience of staging Formula 1 events. Pundit Martin Brundle also praised the flexibility shown by those involved.

"Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1," said Domenicali.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the return to Sepang was "testament to our close relationship with the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, the continued commitment of the Malaysian Government, and the strength of international cooperation within our sport."

Why is it still called the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Despite being held in Malaysia, the event remains the Bahrain Grand Prix. This is the result of an agreement between Formula 1, the FIA and the governments of Bahrain and Malaysia. Bahrain remains the nominal host of the grand prix, while the race itself takes place at the Sepang International Circuit. Bahrain's national airline Gulf Air remains the title sponsor.

Bahrain also determines ticket prices and, according to the Sepang International Circuit, receives the revenue from ticket sales. For Bahrain, this means its Grand Prix has not disappeared entirely from the 2026 calendar. Tickets are being sold through the Bahrain International Circuit website. Gulf Air is also launching direct flights between Bahrain and Kuala Lumpur in time for the race weekend.

Race start Photo by: Andrea Diodato - NurPhoto - Getty Images

"The feedback from fans and those involved in the sport since we announced The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has been incredible. Fans now have their opportunity to ensure they are part of this unique piece of F1 history," said Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit.

Grands Prix in the 'wrong' country: It has happened before

A grand prix being held outside the country whose name it carries is not entirely unprecedented in Formula 1. In previous cases, however, the country lending its name to the race and the country actually hosting it were much closer geographically.

The 1982 Swiss Grand Prix was held at Dijon in France because Switzerland had banned circuit racing following the 1955 Le Mans disaster.

The San Marino Grand Prix was held at Imola in Italy from 1981 to 2006. Italy already had its own Grand Prix at Monza.

In 1997 and 1998, the Nurburgring hosted the Luxembourg Grand Prix.

Sepang: Back after nine years

The most recent Formula 1 race at Sepang was won by Max Verstappen in 2017. Sebastian Vettel holds the record for the most F1 victories at the circuit with four. Other memorable moments include Michael Schumacher's comeback from a broken leg in 1999 and Lewis Hamilton's engine failure in 2016, which cost him valuable points in the championship battle.

The 2026 race will run for 56 laps and cover 310.418 kilometres. Some teams are preparing extensively for Formula 1's return to Sepang. Mercedes, for example, has announced a major upgrade for Malaysia.

Read Also: Formula 1 Mercedes aims to end pole drought with upcoming Malaysia F1 upgrades

The end of the season, meanwhile, remains uncertain. The races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi also depend on developments in the Middle East. Domenicali has already explained when Formula 1 will need to make a decision on the season finale.

Race Start Photo by: Peter J Fox / Getty Images

Frequently asked questions about the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

When is the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The race weekend will take place from 2 to 4 October 2026. The race itself will be held on Sunday, 4 October.

Where will the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix take place?

At the Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Why is Formula 1 not racing in Bahrain in 2026?

The race scheduled for April was cancelled because of the war in the Middle East. Iranian attacks hit targets in Bahrain close to the circuit.

Why is the race in Malaysia called the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Bahrain remains the nominal host of the event and receives the revenue from ticket sales. Bahrain's national airline Gulf Air remains the title sponsor.

When did Formula 1 last race in Malaysia?

In 2017. Max Verstappen won the most recent Malaysian Grand Prix.