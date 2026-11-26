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Why Max Verstappen has ruled out Indy 500 entry

Verstappen says the risk is too high to enter the Indianapolis 500

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 7:05 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images





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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has ruled out racing in the Indianapolis 500, citing the lasting effects of Nelson Piquet's crash at the Speedway.

Piquet, the father of Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet, suffered serious injuries to his legs and feet when he crashed in practice for the 1992 Indy 500, and needed months of rehabilitation.

Verstappen was asked about the possibility of him entering the iconic race while speaking to the media ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, after he won the Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend. The race around the streets of Sin City featured racing that has been likened to that of the IndyCar Series.

But the Red Bull driver said that had not changed his mind.

"No, but it's also not that I won't be good at it. It's just the risk management, that's why I don't want to do it. I like watching it, but I also know there is a very high risk involved by crashing, and I've had plenty of examples," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

"Even, of course, my father-in-law had a big crash there, and seeing how he had to live for the rest of his life after that crash is some risk that I'm not willing to take while already doing F1 and racing in GT3.

"At one point you're taking already a lot of risk, so sometimes it's good to have a few weekends where you don't need to be on the limit all the time."

The Dutchman did reveal his plans to race more endurance events in the future, although he said it would depend on getting the right package together.

"Well, it always starts with budget, first of all. I don't like to fully pay it out of my own wallet. Everyone doesn't like that, it doesn't matter how much you have," he said.

"I like to do all the endurance races, but at the same time I also like to do it in the proper way, be well prepared, doing it with the right team. I'm not there to just participate, I'm there to win."

Verstappen heads into the final two races of the season second in the drivers' championship on 304 points. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton sits third with 267 points, and Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris are fourth and fifth, both on 264 points.

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