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Why Max Verstappen isn’t buying the hype over a Red Bull surprise in Madrid

Regardless of whether the Madring is a driver’s circuit or not, Verstappen does not think he can single-handedly make the difference for a surprise win

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

When Max Verstappen was asked during the Dutch media session in Monza whether he now thinks he might not win a single race this Formula 1 season – which would be the first time since his debut year in 2015 – a telling response followed:

"I'm obviously never going to say that out loud!"

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Last year, however, Verstappen did say it, and seemingly it worked. After making that statement, the Red Bull driver finished on the podium in every grand prix during the second half of the season and fell just two points short of a fifth consecutive world title.

Verstappen knows better than anyone, however, that the situation is completely different this year and that a turnaround is virtually out of the question. An entire season without a win, for the first time in more than a decade, is therefore a realistic possibility.

"Every time I’m in the car, I always go for the maximum. If the opportunity comes to win a race, then of course I’ll go all out for it. But with how things stand at the moment, that chance isn’t very big."

A new circuit brings additional question marks with it, and attention quickly turns to exceptional drivers such as Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who can adapt quickly and gain a competitive advantage.

Verstappen doubts, however, whether he can pull off something special around the IFEMA complex in Madrid, despite the track being described as a circuit where drivers can make more of a difference than at somewhere like Monza.

"I mean, you can make the story as beautiful as you want, right? Driver’s track or not, at the end of the day you still need a fast car in Formula 1."

That applies not only to the Madring, but also to Verstappen’s season in general. The Dutchman believes he is performing at a high level, but that is not reflected in the results.

"As a driver, I feel good this year, but I'm not winning races. Does that mean I'm a bad driver or not quick enough? I don't think so.

"It's not that suddenly because this is more of a driver's track than Monza or whatever, you can do a lot better."

Verstappen is now seriously considering the scenario that he might not win a single race this year

Verstappen is now seriously considering the scenario that he might not win a single race this year

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Ahead of the first grand prix at the Madring, much of the discussion has centred on the dangers of the circuit. The F3 test produced no fewer than 19 red flags, while Williams team principal James Vowles described the newest addition to the F1 calendar as ‘a car killer’.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether the Madring is really that dangerous, Verstappen replied:

"Well, it could be. In some places, when you have a tiny moment, it can result in a crash. But I mean, Jeddah is the same and we've spoken about that already before.

"You just have to deal with it and try to figure out the margins, to try and keep it under control. But of course, when you're on the limit, it's easy to make a little mistake."

Verstappen mentions Jeddah for a reason. In his view, that is the closest comparison to the Madring, as another street circuit where every mistake is punished severely.

"In terms of what I feel, yes. Of course, there are quite a lot more lower speed corners here, but the sensation I get is a little bit like that, yeah."

Both Verstappen and Lawson compare the Madring with the street circuit in Jeddah

Both Verstappen and Lawson compare the Madring with the street circuit in Jeddah

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Red Bull stand-in and temporary team-mate Liam Lawson sees that comparison as well, particularly because of the many blind corners that characterise both tracks.

"The way these street circuits are built, the walls just sort of follow where the track goes and they're just very blind in a lot of places", said the New Zealander on Thursday.

"There are a lot of faster flowing corners where you have something behind it and you can't see it. Jeddah obviously has more of that than this place, but it's sort of similar in that way, I would say."

Many parts of the Madring can catch drivers out, but the chicane formed by Turns 5 and 6 certainly looks like one of the trickiest.

"If you take too much of the first kerb, it'll bounce you across the second kerb, which will then bounce you into the wall. Trying to be accurate through a section like that is quite tough", Lawson admitted.

"I've seen a lot of videos of F3 cars just smashing both the kerbs and getting away with it, or not getting away with it, so it's definitely a tricky part of the track. The braking zone is obviously not straight as well, so trying not to lock and push that braking zone is going to be pretty tough."

Finally, Lawson does not think drivers will be able to push completely to the limit in Madrid without feeling the limitations of the 2026 power units.

"Not like Monaco, no. I think Monaco is one where we can push flat out and actually have no limitations. I would say this is not going to be like that, but I think it definitely is somewhere that, more so than in Monza, you can probably make a bit of a difference."

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