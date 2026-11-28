Formula 1 Qatar GP
Why Mercedes caused an unhappy Kimi Antonelli in Q3 at F1's Qatar GP
The world champion took second behind his polesitting team-mate George Russell at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar GP qualifying
Ed Hardy
Published: Nov 28, 2026, 7:55 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has explained why his team went against the wishes of an unhappy Kimi Antonelli during qualifying for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.
The Silver Arrows took 1-2 for Sunday’s grid with George Russell on pole ahead of Antonelli, who trailed his team-mate by 0.128s while McLaren’s Lando Norris took third.
Despite it being a strong performance from Mercedes, Antonelli was still frustrated afterwards, telling race engineer Peter Bonnington “if I ask something, please do it”.
It is because the 2026 world champion was sent out for the final runs in Q3 first, but he wanted to leave towards the end due to the power of the slipstream around Lusail.
Wolff says Mercedes went against those wishes because it didn’t want to take a risk that was seen in Vegas, where Antonelli took pole but almost failed to cross the line in time in Q3.
“Kimi is unhappy because he didn't want to be sent out front of pack, which he said to us before going out, and we did exactly that,” Wolff told Sky Sports.
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
“But there is a good reason why we did it, because we never want to be caught out, not making it over the line.
“Now we need to just seek the right balance between accommodating the driver's wishes, right or wrong.
“But, drivers have a mindset, they're going out and they think I'm not in the right position - that may annoy them.
“Shouldn't, but may. And on the other side, us being on the right side of the thought of having a proper outlet and crossing the line in time.”
In the end it made little difference as both Russell and Antonelli failed to improve on their final runs, so the Briton kept his provisional pole to take his sixth of 2026, one short of the 20-year-old.
Wolff said this on radio: "That goes on us, absolutely we will review the process here. We should have sent you first, we will work on it."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
When asked if it was something Antonelli was promised, Wolff replied: “No, no, not at all.
“It was a desire that he had that sometimes is feasible, sometimes not. Maybe tomorrow, as I said, we could have found a compromise in between, but it's always risky.”
The Mercedes boss then denied that it has told the Italian it is prioritising Russell for the final two rounds - Qatar and Abu Dhabi - as the 28-year-old strives for the championship runner-up spot.
Russell is currently fourth, tied with fifth-placed Norris, three points behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in third and 40 off second-placed Max Verstappen for Red Bull.
“We haven't specifically talked about it because at the end, everybody wants to win,” added Wolff.
“We don't want to implement team orders and take a win away from someone. So we're going to discuss tomorrow what are the possible scenarios which could help George without taking any glory away from Kimi.”
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