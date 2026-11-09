Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Why Mercedes says a repeat of its 2014-2021 dominance is "impossible"
Mercedes' Andrew Shovlin believes the cost cap will make it almost impossible for the team to repeat its previous run of eight consecutive constructors' titles
Lydia Mee
Edited: Nov 9, 2026, 3:46 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has argued that the Brackley outfit cannot expect to repeat its run of eight consecutive constructors' titles after its 2026 success.
Mercedes clinched its ninth constructors' championship at Interlagos on Sunday, ending a wait that began after the last of those eight in 2021.
The Toto Wolff-led team won every constructors' title from 2014 to 2021, a streak that ended just as F1 entered the ground-effect era in 2022, a year after the introduction of the budget cap. Red Bull and McLaren then took two titles each before this year's new regulations gave Mercedes an opportunity to return to the top.
Shovlin joined F1 TV's post-race show in the middle of the celebrations.
"I think one of the things that made us strong this year was that we hadn't been winning in the previous years," he explained. "You've got to look at it as, 'How are we going to beat ourselves next year? What are we going to do that would actually allow us to push forward and bring forward a better team?'
Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
"It's difficult because it's tight. You've seen Ferrari have very strong races, McLaren today and Red Bull recently. But we will take nothing for granted.
"I think to do the run that we did in the past of eight championships is really impossible with the way the sport is now, with the cost cap. But we'll try and do the same again. Work hard, assume you're going to get beaten if you don't do the best job, and we'll try and do the best job."
As champion, Mercedes will get the least aerodynamic testing time, which Shovlin played down when asked about it.
"It does peg you back, but it leads to exciting racing because it's harder to kind of dominate in the way that teams have in the past. But it's just something you've got to work around," he added.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article George Russell has lost 90 points to Max Verstappen in F1 2026 runner-up battle
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
Mercedes
George Russell has lost 90 points to Max Verstappen in F1 2026 runner-up battle
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
2 h
George Russell has lost 90 points to Max Verstappen in F1 2026 runner-up battle
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Charles Leclerc penalised for Liam Lawson clash; Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman also punished after F1 Brazilian GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
17 h
Charles Leclerc penalised for Liam Lawson clash; Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman also punished after F1 Brazilian GP
Latest news
Shane van Gisbergen gets new crew chief for 2027 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
7 min
Shane van Gisbergen gets new crew chief for 2027 NASCAR Cup season
Conquest Racing locks in 2027 IMSA GTD lineup with Manny Franco full-time return
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 26 min
Conquest Racing locks in 2027 IMSA GTD lineup with Manny Franco full-time return
How Cadillac triumphed in the WEC Monza 6 Hours without the fastest car
WEC
Monza
How Cadillac triumphed in the WEC Monza 6 Hours without the fastest car
Malthe Jakobsen completes McLaren's WEC Hypercar driver line-up
WEC
WEC WEC 51 min
Malthe Jakobsen completes McLaren's WEC Hypercar driver line-up
Feature
Discover prime content
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe