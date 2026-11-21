Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Why Mercedes' tow plan for George Russell fell apart in Las Vegas

Kimi Antonelli found the perfect slipstream and went fastest, while his team-mate was left without one. Here is how the tow game shaped qualifying on the Strip

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:15 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto





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Qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was decided as much by slipstreams as it was by actual car and driver performance, and this was very clear when looking at Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli went fastest with a 1m33.893s at the chequered flag, but takes a five-place grid penalty for an engine change. George Russell, who needed the better grid slot in his fight with Max Verstappen for second in the championship, was third and missed out on the tow he wanted.

Why does a tow matter so much here?

The neon-lit Las Vegas circuit is dominated by long straights, and the drivers say the effect of following another car this year is like nothing they have seen thanks to the cold and dense air the cars need to push through.

"The slipstreams are more extreme than I think we've ever experienced in any category, to be honest," Russell said after qualifying.

Verstappen, who starts on pole, said a tow in Q2 gained him "like seven or eight tenths on the lap while not actually gaining that much in the corner".

Russell said he lost seven tenths to Antonelli in the final sector alone, and almost a second to Verstappen.

Lando Norris explained why a single tow can still be a gamble: "You don't just gain from it because then you have a bigger gap to the car ahead after you pass. So it's better just to be in the pack in a slipstream from a lot of people."

What happened between the two Mercedes?

Antonelli backed off on his preparation lap at Turn 5, with cars running three wide in what looked like something we would be watching on Saturday night. He insisted that was his own decision.

"About Turn 5 was fully on me," Antonelli said. "I didn't really know how tight I was with timing. I probably would have done differently, but in hindsight it still worked out."

He started his final lap around 1.5 seconds behind the car in front, and admitted he was on top "only thanks to the final sector". He also said Mercedes had "been sent always at the front in qualifying".

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell explained why it was so hard to plan.

"It's very difficult to orchestrate because everybody's going for it. And also the fact that half the cars were doing prep laps and half the cars were not also made it difficult," he said.

"If you could choose, you would be at the back of a pack of nine cars with around a three-second gap, if you could perfectly choose. But that's what everyone's chasing. So it's kind of like Monza 2019."

He also pointed out how close Antonelli came to missing out altogether: "If he started the lap a second later, he wouldn't have got the lap in."

Asked whether he had wanted help from his team-mate, Russell said: "We'll take it offline and we can talk about it." Antonelli agreed: "As George said, we will talk about it."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Russell "had the perfect position", four seconds behind the car in front. Sky pundit Jacques Villeneuve disagreed, insisting "the team did not help him" and calling Antonelli's approach "a little bit nasty".

Did anyone else get caught out?

Isack Hadjar admitted Red Bull "looked a bit stupid out there for the final run", while Ferrari failed to tow its drivers whatsoever. Charles Leclerc said keeping heat in the tyres came first.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

What does it mean for the race?

Russell starts on the front row alongside Verstappen, who is 17 points ahead of him in the drivers' standings. With the tow this strong, nobody expects to escape.

"If Monza was difficult, here it's going to be probably impossible," Antonelli said of pulling away. Russell agreed: "Anywhere in the top seven positions and you're in the fight."

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Previous article Isack Hadjar: “We looked stupid” in Las Vegas as I don’t like slipstreaming

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