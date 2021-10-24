Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP Next / Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement
Formula 1 / United States GP Opinion

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

By:

OPINION: Max Verstappen has voiced his frustration with the hyped-up drama in Drive to Survive, but any downsides of the Netflix show are far outweighed by the positive effect it has had on F1 as a whole - as underlined by the sellout crowd attending this weekend's United States Grand Prix

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

Today's grand prix at the Circuit of The Americas marks an important moment for Formula 1 in the United States.

Sixteen years since hitting its low point with the tyre fiasco at Indianapolis in 2005, F1 will hit a new high in the American market with a sell-out event in Austin.

Momentum has been building for F1 in the United States ever since the 2012 return of the grand prix (absent for four years after Indy's final hurrah in 2007), accelerating further under American ownership with Liberty Media in the past five years. With a second American race planned for next year in Miami and an eventual third being mooted, it's a good time for F1 on US shores.

Much of the recent growth can be put down to the success of Drive to Survive on Netflix. The series has helped break down so many barriers to get fans into F1, creating a new wave of avid followers, particularly in the US.

COTA chief Bobby Epstein has been honest about the impact of Drive to Survive on the Austin race, noting its role in selling out tickets for the 2021 race, the hunger having built among American fans in the COVID-forced absence last year as viewership of the Netflix series hit a new high all over the world.

It was therefore ironic that this week much of the conversation about Drive to Survive surrounded its drawbacks, instigated by comments from Max Verstappen in an interview with the Associated Press earlier this week.

"From my side as a driver, I don't like being part of it," Verstappen said. "They faked a few rivalries which don't really exist. So I decided to not be a part of [it] and did not give any more interviews after that, because then there is nothing you can show."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

There is certainly merit to Verstappen's point of view. In the latest series, recapping the 2020 season, one of the episodes centred on McLaren and the intra-team dynamic between Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris. It played up their partnership to be a deep-rooted rivalry in which the gloves were off in the wake of Sainz's move to Ferrari. Sainz had also been central to a rivalry showcased in season two of Drive to Survive that focused on his fight with Daniel Ricciardo to lead the midfield.

PLUS: How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

A number of other factors have also hyped up throughout Drive to Survive to provide a better or more dramatic storyline. Things such as how pit calls are portrayed, constructors' championship battles, and driver switches - think of Christian Horner's "welcome to Red Bull" phone call to Sergio Perez at the end of season three - are not entirely accurate, and may be a little irksome to some F1 fans.

The fashion in which rivalries are hammed up has even become part of the meme culture on the F1 social media sphere. In the wake of incidents this year, fans have been putting together parody "how Drive to Survive will portray…" videos that rack up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, using extreme exaggeration and clever editing to entertain fans.

But it does speak to Verstappen's point. In the AP interview, he even made reference to when he and Lewis Hamilton bumped into each other at Imola during the post-qualifying interviews, saying: "Probably that will be in there". (Someone already made a parody video of exactly that in May).

So has Netflix gone too far with the creative licence used in Drive to Survive, particularly when the championship leader no longer wants to take part?

It is worth remembering what the purpose of the series is. F1 fans looking to get an entirely accurate season review will have long worked out that is not what Drive to Survive is trying to achieve. The point of the series is to lift the lid on the personalities and characters that make up the F1 grid, making them more accessible to the casual sports fan - and shining fresh light on certain areas even for avid followers of racing.

The clue is in the name: Drive to Survive. Think about what that actually means. Yes, there is an inherent danger in motorsport, as we all know, but it is not something the avid follower is focusing on when they sit down to watch a race. It is about the competition. Again though, to try and capture the wider audience, F1's risk factor is something that is played up on Drive to Survive - after all, what other sports have it? That is why crashes are often dramatised, complete with added sound effects.

George Russell, Williams FW43B being removed after spinning off in Turkish GP practice

George Russell, Williams FW43B being removed after spinning off in Turkish GP practice

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen was largely alone among his peers in taking such issue with Drive to Survive's portrayal of F1.

"Yes, they create some drama," said Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez. "The way they sell the sport, it's a bit of a drama. I can imagine that it's a show. But at the end of the day, it's good for the sport and it's good for the fans. I'm happy with it."

"I'm fine with it," added Lando Norris. "You can choose a lot of things which almost go in and don't go in. I think it's a cool thing. Especially coming to America, there's so many people which are now into Formula 1 just because of watching Drive to Survive, and I think I've come across alright on it."

McLaren boss Zak Brown has frequently talked up the benefits of Drive to Survive.

"It's driven a younger fan base, it's driven a much larger fan base," he said. "It's really had an impact in America.

"I think it's factual with a little bit of theatre added, and that's what television is. I think it's doing what we as a sport would like it to do, which is turn on a bunch of new fans. I think it's been hugely successful."

Brown is on the money. There is some theatre added that hardcore F1 fans may not appreciate entirely, but in truth, they are not the target audience for Drive to Survive. Again, the series is not meant to be a season review.

Mercedes had its own misgivings about the impact of Netflix and the possible distraction when season one was filmed through 2018. But Toto Wolff was quick to realise the benefits were vast and had to be maximised.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, and the McLaren team celebrate Italian GP victory

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, and the McLaren team celebrate Italian GP victory

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"We were not keen at the beginning of Netflix because we wanted to concentrate on on-track performance - and I was wrong," Wolff said.

"It's clearly a big success. Everywhere in the world, it was the number one documentary on Netflix for quite a while and it's become part of Formula 1 and you can clearly see it's beneficial.

"We're a sport and we need to stay true to the values of the sport and have no gimmicks – but sport is entertainment, and I think these guys have brought us a new angle, a new dimension."

Anecdotally, this writer had a conversation with one of the producers on Drive to Survive earlier this year about the impact of the show in the United States. He told a story of how he met an American family at a hotel in Austin a couple of years ago who had become fanatical Esteban Ocon fans, having previously not held an interest in F1. Ocon had been a big part of the storyline in season one as he fell through the cracks in the driver market for 2019.

Relayed this story on Friday, Ocon explained how he credited Drive to Survive with helping save his F1 career.

"It has made the [view] of me in difficult times where I didn't have a seat, and that came out and people could actually see that I was desperate to have a drive again," he said. "That probably helped for my career to come back. I just think it's great for everybody to have that access nowadays."

As 140,000 fans pack out COTA on Sunday and provide a buzzing atmosphere, it is worth accepting that a little creative licence on Drive to Survive can offer bigger gains than the few concerns it may cause.

Just as it did without Hamilton and Mercedes in season one, Drive to Survive will continue to be a hit and bring new fans to F1, with or without Verstappen.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

Previous article

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

Next article

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying

Alfa Romeo cleared the air with Giovinazzi over Turkey F1 team orders
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo cleared the air with Giovinazzi over Turkey F1 team orders

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

COTA W Series: Chadwick wins race one, Powell third
Video Inside
W Series W Series

COTA W Series: Chadwick wins race one, Powell third

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in
Supercars Supercars

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in

Quartararo struggled to eat ahead of MotoGP title-clinching race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo struggled to eat ahead of MotoGP title-clinching race

IndyCar commentator line-up for NBC + Peacock in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar commentator line-up for NBC + Peacock in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
1 h
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021

Latest news

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP

Leclerc surprised Ferrari outpaced McLaren in Austin F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised Ferrari outpaced McLaren in Austin F1 qualifying

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.