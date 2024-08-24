Why Red Bull is pinning its Dutch GP victory hopes on “calmer” car
Marko reckons team’s post-Friday practice set-up work should make it more competitive after McLaren had looked to have a sizeable race pace advantage at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Red Bull is pinning its hopes on winning Formula 1’s 2024 Dutch Grand Prix on set-up changes making Max Verstappen’s RB20 “calmer”, after Lando Norris beat him in Zandvoort qualifying.
Motorsport advisor Helmut Marko believes the 0.356s gap between Norris and Verstappen was inflated by a slide for the Dutchman at Turn 11 on his final Q3 lap, which cost him momentum through the next corner. The Austrian insisted changes made by Red Bull after FP2 would pay the team back in the race.
In the only dry long-running of the weekend that took place in FP2, Norris had shown McLaren to have a 0.555s average advantage on what are expected to be the key medium-compound tyres on Sunday, while Verstappen had edged to a 0.044s advantage when they tried the softs for a stint later in the session.
The softs could yet be an important race tyre if track temperatures do not increase for what is predicted to be a dry grand prix.
“After the somewhat bumpy practice sessions, I think we went in the right direction,” Marko told Red Bull’s in-house TV station, ServusTV, in a reference to how Verstappen had been just fifth in FP2.
“And it still looked very good up to Turn 12 [on Verstappen’s final Q3 lap]. He lost one and a half to two tenths there, hence the relatively large gap for this track.
“But the car as a whole is calmer. That also means for the race that tyre wear will probably be better now.
“At least we have split the McLaren cars. We are satisfied, even if not completely.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Dr. Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Erik Junius
Verstappen, however, was more downbeat – suggesting the size of his qualifying defeat (where his assessment will not have included his Turns 11-12 moment as the Dutchman had not at this stage seen the full picture in Red Bull’s debrief) was a sign of things to come.
“We’ll give it a good go,” Verstappen said in post-qualifying parc ferme. “But of course when you are more than 0.3s behind in qualifying I think we have to be realistic. I’ll just try to have a good race tomorrow.”
McLaren has two cars to deploy in strategic battles with Red Bull on Sunday as Oscar Piastri will start third behind Verstappen at a track where overtaking will be tough, with Sergio Perez behind George Russell down in fifth.
Nevertheless, Marko called Perez’s result “one of his best qualifying sessions in a long time”.
Marko added: “Of course, if he holds this position after the start, it's always better from a strategy point of view when you have two cars relatively close together.”
Additional reporting by Markus Luettgens
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting
Horner: Perez the best driver we could have in the car
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024
Latest news
Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up
Power dominates Portland race to victory
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes fade after opening lap crash in Portland
'Fired' Burton cried the entire cool-down lap after Daytona triumph
Prime
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments