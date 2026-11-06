Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Why Toto Wolff sees Ferrari clash as "déjà vu" – and why escalation may be necessary

The battle between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton reminds Toto Wolff of the escalating tensions between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. "You asked me exactly the same questions back then!"

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 8:14 PM

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Following the Mexico Grand Prix, aside from Kimi Antonelli's maiden world title, one other subject has dominated the conversation in the Formula 1 paddock: the clash at Ferrari.

After the incident on the opening lap of the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Hamilton indicated that Ferrari had "big, big problems" to solve, before calling for in-depth discussions.

During the media day, the seven-time world champion added that those discussions had not yet taken place, as Leclerc had become a father in the meantime and Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur had also flown back to Europe.

However, the latter clarified during the team principals' press conference that those discussions had eventually taken place on Thursday evening in Sao Paulo.

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Unsurprisingly, Vasseur faced by far the most questions from the floor during Friday's press conference, prompting Wolff to pick up the microphone at one point to support his friend and fellow team principal. Wolff stressed that he had gone through a similar process with Hamilton and Rosberg.

"Fred doesn't need any advice from me, but it's like a déjà vu", the Mercedes team principal said.

"You've asked me exactly the same questions for how many years? 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. That was it, and then Nico called it a day. Four years, exactly the same situation."

It should be noted, however, that Wolff had to deal with considerably more serious tensions than Vasseur is currently facing. The Ferrari team principal rightly pointed out on Friday that the incident in Mexico had not resulted in a collision between the two red cars, but had merely cost the team a potential one-two finish.

"Sometimes when you put two strong drivers in there, the best ones have edges and they want to win”, Wolff continued. “And that is a situation that is always very difficult to cope with, and a situation that is under the media spotlight if those cars race at the front."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images

Although both Mercedes drivers were ultimately fighting for a world championship, which is not currently the case at Ferrari, Wolff nevertheless sees many parallels.

"I can still relate to what Fred goes through at the moment, and I think sometimes it needs the really tough ones [tough moments], like the last one, to make a point."

By this, Wolff means that a certain degree of escalation can sometimes actually help make it clear to everyone in the team that action needs to be taken.

"When I was there with Nico and Lewis, when there was an accident, it was understood that that was the limit and that it wouldn't continue like this. That's why maybe it needed to escalate to that point because it's all about respect to the team, and about the many, many thousand people at the brand that work together. That's what they need to keep in their heads."

That last point is also precisely what Vasseur made clear to Hamilton and Leclerc after the race in Mexico: their personal ambitions must never come at the expense of the team's interests or the work of almost 2,000 people in Maranello.

Years after the infamous crash in Barcelona, Rosberg revealed that Wolff had been so fed up with the situation at the time that he even threatened to change the driver line-up, and also warned that both drivers would have to pay for (part of) the damage in the event of further collisions.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid collide on the opening lap of the race

Photo by: Motorsport Images

When that anecdote was brought up in Sao Paulo, however, Vasseur was unwilling to reveal whether he had now resorted to such drastic measures himself.

"I'm not sure that 10 years ago Toto told you exactly the content of the discussion with Nico and Lewis, and I will do exactly the same now. We had a discussion, but it has to stay private. It's a matter of respect also for them and for the team.

"But once again, the most important is the message [is clear]. The message is that we are working for a brand, we are working for sponsors, but I would say we are probably mainly working for the employees of the team."

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