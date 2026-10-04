Why Toto Wolff’s $102,000 IWC watch can survive almost anything

Toto Wolff has built up quite the reputation. He's a commanding character who oozes respect, class and swagger, and has a proven history in finance and the business of motorsport. But when he's sat in the Mercedes garage, his passion for the championship can be overwhelming with him being seen slamming his headphones to the desk on multiple occasions and even breaking a computer monitor on another. This is why IWC created a watch that could withstand Wolff-specific behaviour: the Big Pilot's Watch Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff edition.

Speaking on SAP's Significant Figures interview series, the Mercedes team chief was caught fidgeting with the sleeve of his usual open-collared white shirt. "That's an impressive watch you got on there," the host said as the teal of his watch drew his eye against the tan of Wolff's tailored blazer.

"It's the best watch ever!" the Austrian responded. "It's a Toto Wolff watch, you know? We made a limited edition with IWC."

With only 100 units built, it's not an easy watch to get your hands on, but the specs are incredible, especially for anyone in Wolff's position.

"It can sustain 20,000G. Because, you know, I have quite these emotional outbursts. So this watch, you can-" he mimics smashing his hand down onto the desk.

The watch is tougher than Wolff said

While 20,000G is already very impressive, the official specs from IWC confirm it can actually withstand 30,000G thanks to IWC's SPRIN-g PROTECT system. A cantilever spring made from bulk metallic glass cushions the movement from any big shocks, saving the watch from any F1 outbursts. With a Ceratanium case that measure 44mm across and 12.6mm thick, 154-piece movement, plus IWC's patented mix of titanium and ceramics, the $102,000 price tag is a little more justifiable.

To put this in perspective, Max Verstappen's crash at the beginning of the 2021 British Grand Prix measured 51G. And if you're wondering whether the number from IWC is actually true, it was verified by the University of Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory.

F1 is tough to say the least, so it makes sense that IWC would build a watch tough enough to withstand a race weekend that doesn't quite go your way.