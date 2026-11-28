Formula 1 Qatar GP

Why Williams breached the 2025 F1 cost cap

Williams took a fine and an aero testing penalty after the FIA spotted a £600k overspend in 2025's financial reports

Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 10:40 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams' breach of Formula 1's cost cap regulations for the 2025 season was down to a difference in interpretation between its own finance team and the FIA adjudicators, relating to the company's restructure as the team moved assets into a new limited liability partnership.

The Grove squad was found to have committed a "minor overspend breach" of £627,000 in the 2025 cost cap, although the FIA conceded that this was unintentional given its interpretation of the costs involved.

Williams subsequently accepted the breach, which comes with a 1.5% penalty to its aerodynamic testing allowance, and an undisclosed fine.

According to team principal James Vowles, Williams believed that a company restructure would count as a financial and legal activity, both of which are classed as exemptions under the 2025 cost cap regulations. The FIA did not agree.

"We've gone back through it exactly now and what should we have done differently. And clearly, we should have done something differently as a result of it," Vowles stated.

"And although the regulations aren't clear in black and white in its interpretation, the FIA is very clear on their perspective, which is the following: because you've moved contracts from one business to the next, that effectively for them is procurement, which is an included activity.

"For us, we defined it as a financial and legal activity because it's literally taking a contract and changing a name on it. I can understand their interpretation, which is why we've accepted the breach.

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But I hope that helps you understand why it's subtleties, not clarity, really, in that circumstance."

As seen from its logs on Companies House, the scenario is that Williams - having traded as Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd since 1977 - had set up a new LLP: Williams Grand Prix Engineering Services LLP, and moved £27.8m worth of assets and liabilities into the new company.

WGPE Ltd is the 99% partner in the LLP, with BCE GP LLC - a holding company understood to be managed by Dorilton Capital - registered as the 1% minority partner. By doing this, WGPE Ltd has a degree of legal separation in place and, for example, will usually not be liable for any debts accrued by the LLP.

Vowles says that this is about ensuring a degree of future-proofing for the team, and another in a long line of expenses involved in bringing Williams up to date. As such, the majority of the £627,000 overspend has been tied up in incorporating the new LLP, and in transferring any legal documents and supply contracts to the new company.

"The company structure of Williams was largely unchanged from 1977, and wasn't really fit for purpose in a modern world," he explained.

"We went into it with every intention of being open and transparent with the FIA, which is what we held all the way throughout, but believed those costs, because it's company restructuring, not to be a cost cap expense.

"This is a one-off company restructuring that's taking place. You can, for those really interested, you can see it in our Companies House report. You don't restructure your company every year. You do it once every - well, ideally, you do it one-off. It's just it's a 50-year-old company that wasn't quite fit for purpose in that regard.

"Fundamentally, it's a single vertical structure is what was there previously, and there's many downsides to fundamentally having that.

Carlos Sainz, Williams, James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

"So, you'll see there's a number of other companies have been created around it. It's just more efficient, but the costs involved in it are fairly significant.

"If you think about what you have to do as a business, you probably have – I mean, in our case, it was close to 2,000 contracts with various suppliers and otherwise that you have to migrate from one company to the next as a result of it. It's a very painful, lengthy task.

"There's some legal that goes with it. There's some compliance you have to do in UK law as a result of it as well at the same time. It was a process in the end that took - we initiated it probably around about six months, which probably gives you an idea as to how lengthy it is.

"But it was using finance and legal personnel for a period of which we had to bolster up to get us through that period."

Vowles explained that the team didn't know about the breach until the FIA contacted the team "about three, four weeks ago" to flag the potential overspend - again, feeling satisfied that it had been compliant until the governing body explained its stance.

He says that Williams shouldn't hurt too much with the applied penalty, noting that the 1.5% reduction in aero testing (which relates to about six hours of wind tunnel occupancy, 1.2 hours of 'wind on' time, 5 wind tunnel runs, and 30 CFD geometry tests in a two-month period) is "small beans".

"To put things in perspective, one position on the grid is 5% of ATR, and we've got a 1.5% delta. So, it's less than a third of a position.

"And I'm rather hoping that we do a better job next year and put ourselves back up the grid. And that would be 15%, something in that ballpark. So the reality is it's going to be small beans in the grand scheme of things."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article George Russell says Lewis Hamilton offers a different example from Max Verstappen

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Jake Boxall-Legge





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Qatar GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP





F1 2027 grid: Who will be racing and where? The full line-up



Formula 1



Formula 1



F1 2027 grid: Who will be racing and where? The full line-up





F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related

More from

Williams





Carlos Sainz explains his intriguing DRS proposal for F1 2030



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



22 h



Carlos Sainz explains his intriguing DRS proposal for F1 2030





Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap



Formula 1



Formula 1



Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Latest news





Why Williams breached the 2025 F1 cost cap



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



4 min



Why Williams breached the 2025 F1 cost cap





Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



Dani Pedrosa leaves KTM test rider role after eight years





MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



MotoGP and Liberty bosses to hold summit with teams to explain series' future





100% wear in 15 laps – F1’s tyre challenges in Qatar far more extreme than Pirelli expected



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



100% wear in 15 laps – F1’s tyre challenges in Qatar far more extreme than Pirelli expected

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP





The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Stuart Codling



The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary





This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Filip Cleeren



This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe