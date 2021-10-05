Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon
Formula 1 News

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"

By:

For a Formula 1 team that had failed to score a point since 2019, the floodgates have opened for Williams ever since its double haul in Hungary.

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"

In fact, where once it would have been simply happy to get a single car into the top 10, its run of results since has left it with a healthy 23-point tally right now.

Looking well clear of Haas and Alfa Romeo, Williams should feel pretty secure behind Aston Martin in the constructors' championship barring any freak circumstances.

But what is perhaps most encouraging for the Grove-based squad is that, while what happened at the Hungaroring owed a huge amount to good fortune in Nicholas Latifi and George Russell coming through the first corner chaos, since then its results have been triggered by good decisions.

In particular, Russell's great driving and downforce selection for Spa was critical to him grabbing second on the grid (and in the final result), and a willingness to take risks in the damp but drying qualifying session at Sochi was key to his top three grid slot there.

There is no doubt, as Max Verstappen was eager to point out in Russia, that the Williams car itself is a much better proposition than it has been in recent campaigns, but that does not offer to full answer as to how things have turned around so much.

For Williams' head of vehicle performance Dave Robson, it's not just been a case of striking lucky with some fluke calls with a car that didn't deserve it.

Instead, Williams has made the most of often being in a no-lose situation. That has made it more willing to make some bold decisions, and when things have worked out, that has empowered it to keep doing more.

"There's definitely momentum, for sure," he explains. "Making some good decisions encourages you to continue to make those good decisions - that definitely helps. The car is not too bad.

"Still at low fuel in the dry it's not got the pace that we'd like. But it's okay. It's something we can work with, which we haven't always had in the last couple of years.

"I think though, for the last few events, each event has been a little bit different [with specific] circumstances and it's not just a fluke. But I think all the circumstances are a little bit different.

"In Russia, once we got into Q3 in those kind of circumstances, we don't have a lot to lose. The teams that expect to be in the top three, four, or five - they have a lot to lose.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"If we got that wrong, and the slick had been the wrong call, there isn't time to put the inter back on and get a meaningful lap. And so we'd have been 10th. And that's much more difficult for the top teams to take that chance.

"So, a bit like Spa, we were happy to try it. We were already quite happy having got 10th at worst, so it gives us the freedom to make those decisions.

"I think the other thing that underlines the whole operation recently is it is just a good group of people doing a good job, and being put into a position where we can do a good job."

Williams definitely has the feel right now of a team that has got its mojo back.

From the competitive struggles and financial headaches that triggered the Williams family to sell up in a bid to secure the team's future, under new owners Dorilton Capital and current team boss Jost Capito it is pushing forwards.

It could so easily have squandered progress on the technical front by not being bold and stepping back from the kind of kinds of calls that paid off so handsomely at Spa and Sochi.

But instead, the speed of the FW43B has not resulted in the team going defensive and obsessing over doing just enough to scrape home the odd point. It's been on the attack, and it has paid off.

That is an attitude that has been drilled into it by Capito, and it's something that Robson says is delivering.

"I think the car is good enough at the moment that we can at least see some reward for taking those kind of decisions, which makes a big difference," adds Robson.

"It means you don't make the decision and then look back with unjustified regret afterwards, because you actually see some reward for it. Equally though, Jost undoubtedly is very supportive of those decisions.

George Russell, Williams, 2nd position, with his trophy and Champagne

George Russell, Williams, 2nd position, with his trophy and Champagne

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"That's not to say that the previous management weren't, but Jost is very proactive in reminding us that we're free to make those kinds of decisions and there won't be any direct come back if it turns out to be wrong.

"I think he undoubtedly has a part to play in setting that scene and allowing us to do a good job."

For Robson, what's critical now that Williams is marching forwards is that it doesn't simply sit back and expect the good times to roll.

He is well aware that the team needs to be "a little bit careful we don't get lost in our own hubris", and understands that, as it bids to move up for the grid more, then things are only going to get increasingly difficult.

"I'm still conscious of the fact that the quicker the car gets, and hopefully we'll see a big step next year [with the] relative pace of the car, then the pressure will still ramp up a lot," he admits.

"We're still in a position at the moment where we've got a lot to win and not a huge amount to lose, which does take a little bit of the pressure off.

"So it'll be a different ballgame for a lot of people on the race team who don't have huge amounts of experience of operating a quick car.

"It can be a different kind of pressure. But far better we go into it not making too many mistakes, and try and build on that, as opposed to going into it having not got that momentum. I think we're in a good position."

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon

Previous article

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

2
Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

13 h
3
MotoGP

Mir ‘doesn’t respect’ Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty

23 h
4
MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

5
Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing scary COTA Moto3 crash

Latest news
Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"
Formula 1

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"

39m
Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon
Formula 1

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon

2 h
Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving
Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving

4 h
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime
Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

4 h
McLaren hopeful F1's 2022 calendar will help avoid burnout risk
Formula 1

McLaren hopeful F1's 2022 calendar will help avoid burnout risk

5 h
Latest videos
F1: Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced F1 reserve driver 01:01
Formula 1
2 h

F1: Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced F1 reserve driver

F1: Norris: F1's 2022 cars 00:27
Formula 1
2 h

F1: Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

F1: Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed 00:50
Formula 1
2 h

F1: Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed

Lotus clinch 1-2 in 1973 Monza Grand Prix 03:39
Formula 1
Oct 4, 2021

Lotus clinch 1-2 in 1973 Monza Grand Prix

Formula 1: Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes livery 00:55
Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes livery

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving
Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Williams More from
Williams
Williams F1 car "the best it's ever felt" in Russia - Latifi Russian GP
Formula 1

Williams F1 car "the best it's ever felt" in Russia - Latifi

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection
Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

Trending Today

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"
Supercars Supercars

Adderton owns up to Stanaway/GRM "mistake"

Mir ‘doesn’t respect’ Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir ‘doesn’t respect’ Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing scary COTA Moto3 crash
Moto3 Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing scary COTA Moto3 crash

Alpine Academy F2 drivers unfazed by Ocon contract talks
FIA F2 FIA F2

Alpine Academy F2 drivers unfazed by Ocon contract talks

Aston Martin delays F1 decision until January
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin delays F1 decision until January

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
4 h
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021

Latest news

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine puzzled by car pace differences - Ocon

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.