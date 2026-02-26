Will Buxton: Ferrari could qualify on the back row and be leading by Turn 1

Former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton has applauded Ferrari for its innovative rear wing that flips 180°, adding that the Maranello outfit "could qualify on the back row of the grid and be leading the grand prix by Turn 1."

During pre-season testing in Bahrain, Ferrari turned up with a rear wing that caught the paddock's attention, as instead of simply opening and closing, it flips 180°. As Buxton explained, this means the team is able to reduce drag - and with an accompanying winglet at the rear, maintain a stable rear end.

"I'm going to start with Ferrari because they are the testing Formula 1 world champions, which we know means absolutely nothing at all," Buxton said during the Up To Speed podcast. "But let's start with outright pace. They topped the test.

"The regulations have changed this year. Now, every time the drivers hit a straight, they're able to open the rear wing and the front wing, reduce the drag, reduce the downforce, increase topline speed. Every team, that rear wing opens. Ferrari's doesn't just open. It flips 180° and goes upside down.

"Now, what does that do, right? The basics of aerodynamics in Formula 1 are the opposite of wings on aeroplanes. Wings on aeroplanes are designed to provide lift and launch them up into the sky. Wings on Formula 1 cars are upside down and designed to push the cars down onto the track and increase grip.

"So, this wing flipping 180° essentially turns it into an aeroplane wing and induces lift, and that tiny little winglet at the bottom just helps to keep those tyres down on the ground so the rear tyres aren't lifted up into the air. It's incredibly smart. It means the Ferrari is lightning in a straight line."

Ferrari looked particularly strong during the practice starts at the Bahrain International Circuit.

"And as we saw from their practice starts, the Ferrari off the line... You've got all the other cars lined up row one, row two, row three. Lewis is back on like row 10. He wasn't even in Bahrain anymore. And by the time they got to turn one, Lewis was P1," Buxton continued.

"The way it looks at the moment, Ferrari could qualify on the back row of the grid and be leading the grand prix by Turn 1. That's how good that car looks."