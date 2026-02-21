Will Buxton: Why Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are speaking out about 2026 F1 cars

Former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton has argued that drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have been holding out for regulations that play to their strengths again, and questioned whether it could mean retirement for the champions if they do not get on with the new 2026 cars.

The championship welcomes a new set of regulations for 2026, which feature an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power as well as smaller, lighter cars and active aerodynamics, among many other changes.

Drivers had the chance to share their thoughts on the new cars during pre-season testing in Bahrain, with four-time champion Max Verstappen describing it as "Formula E on steroids".

"The last set of regulations did not play to drivers of a certain generation," Buxton said during the Up To Speed podcast.

"You look at Lewis [Hamilton], Fernando [Alonso]. I look at a Daniel Ricciardo or a Valtteri Bottas or a Sergio Perez, who are a similar generation, pretty much exactly the same generation as a Lewis and a Fernando, certainly a Lewis, who did not get on with those regulations.

"And ultimately, it called an end to Daniel's career and did irreparable damage to Checo's career. But they were all hanging out for these new regulations, all hoping that when they changed towards a seemingly lighter, looser car, it would play to their strengths, right?

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"So, it's no wonder that they are being very open with their feelings towards this because this was their chance, right? This was their opportunity to get back to a style of car and a style of racing that they loved, that would show the Lewis Hamilton that won seven titles, right?

"Because Lewis didn't forget how to drive between '21 and '22. What changed was the car. I don't believe what changed was the driver. But if they don't get cars back this year that play to their strengths, is it the beginning of the end or was the beginning of the end '22? And it's going to be fascinating to see that."