Formula 1 United States GP

Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout

Christian Horner addresses his future in Formula 1 and his £67million severance package in a revealing new interview

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 7:05 AM

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Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images





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When a high-profile Formula 1 executive is shown the door, the rumour mill immediately shifts to where they will land next. But in the case of Christian Horner, his departure from Red Bull Racing in 2025 came with a golden parachute so immense that it completely rewrote his career trajectory.

Rather than scrambling to secure a new role on the pitwall, the 52-year-old is navigating his post-F1 reality as a highly liquid free agent. During a recent feature on 60 Minutes Australia, the focus pivoted away from the corporate politics that caused his downfall and honed in on the pure economics of a potential comeback. With a bank account heavily reinforced by an early contract termination, Horner is calculating his next move from a position of absolute leverage.

The £67million cushion

When Red Bull GmbH terminated his employment, Horner still had over four years remaining on his contract. The financial toll of severing that agreement was recently laid bare. According to Red Bull Technology Limited's 2025 financial reports, Horner received a staggering payout of £67million (approximately $88.5million), with some paddock sources estimating the total package closer to $100million once additional contractual fees were settled.

That level of generational wealth has fundamentally shifted how Horner approaches his next career move.

Christian Horner

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

"I think it gives you the luxury of time, that I'm in a privileged position that I don't need to go back to Formula 1," Horner explained during the broadcast. "The most precious thing I think in life is time."

Horner's still a "speed junkie"

Despite embracing a quieter life on his English country estate and currently consulting for the British America's Cup sailing team, Horner was quick to confirm that his competitive drive has not faded.

"I'm still a speed junkie," Horner admitted. "So whether it's on four wheels, two wheels, four legs... with horses. Show me the racing line."

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The consensus within the paddock is that Horner’s days of being a traditional, salaried employee are over. During the broadcast, reporter Tara Brown noted that while rumours of a Formula 1 return continue to swirl, Horner will only come back "if he has some ownership of a team".

The ownership ultimatum

Throughout his 20-year reign at Red Bull, Horner was the ultimate architect of the team's success, yet he never possessed an equity stake in the operation. Now that Horner is armed with a nine-figure net worth, the dynamic has completely changed.

If a struggling midfield constructor or an incoming manufacturer wants to leverage Horner's championship-winning expertise to rebuild its programme, it will have to offer a seat at the boardroom table, not just the pitwall. Purchasing a minority stake in a team instantly elevates Horner from a disposable employee to a franchise partner.

Whether he decides to buy his way back onto the grid or stays in retirement focusing on his racehorses, the former Red Bull mastermind has ensured that any future negotiations will be conducted entirely on his own terms.

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