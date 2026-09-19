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Williams accepts 2026 F1 development compromise as focus turns to 2027

Williams team principal James Vowles says the team must accept a development compromise for the rest of 2026

Lydia Mee
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles has conceded that the Grove outfit must accept a developmental "compromise" for the remainder of the 2026 Formula 1 season, having already shifted its main resources towards its 2027 campaign.

Speaking in his post-race Vowles Verdict debrief following a difficult Spanish Grand Prix at the brand-new Madring circuit, the Briton offered an update on the team's prospects for the rest of the season.

The Spanish Grand Prix was another troublesome weekend for Williams. After Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz qualified 16th and 17th, the Spanish driver was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding another driver during the session. As a result, he started from 20th.

Albon finished the grand prix in 15th, while Sainz retired after 43 laps due to floor damage.

"For us, a difficult grand prix. We knew it was going to be difficult going into it," Vowles explained. "It's just exaggerating the issues we have at the moment, and we haven't added performance to the car for far too long and have fallen back relative to teams around us."

He added: "We have Baku coming up next, and it's a race we've been looking forward to for a while. We're going to be bringing two new chassis to that event in a bid to get our car mass below the limit. 

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"So that should be a strong step up in performance for us. And in addition to that, we'll have some aerodynamic upgrades that go with it.

"There is a however. The field has moved on so significantly and these upgrades, whilst powerful, simply won't be what we are looking for in order to consistently score points."

The team has already moved the majority of its resources to 2027.

"We've invested a lot already into next year and beyond, and the resultant behind this is that we accept the compromise to this year, and it stems from what happened over the winter, and we weren't able to recuperate to the level we wanted. 

"So, a positive step forward but really we need more, and it will come into next year."

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