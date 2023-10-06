Williams against Andretti entry but would welcome General Motors into F1
Williams is “very strongly against” the addition of an 11th Formula 1 team but would welcome a major player like General Motors with “open arms”, says boss James Vowles.
The FIA has approved Andretti's new team bid meaning the American entry, working with General Motors firm Cadillac, must now seek approval from series rights holder FOM.
However, there is resistance from the 10 incumbent teams who fear any destabilising effect that a new entry might have and oppose having to reduce their commercial income by 10%.
Williams team principal Vowles has clarified that his squad is strongly against the expansion of the grid until a time when all competitors are financially stable, which he says is some way off.
"My thoughts are very clear. Williams is against the addition of an 11th team and very strongly against," Vowles said.
"My responsibility is to 900 employees within my company. You'll see that we're [losing money]."
According to recently released accounts listed on Companies House, Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited posted a post-tax loss of £17.9m for 2022.
Vowles continued: "The reason why is we're investing in the sport to become better. We believe in where the sport is going, we believe in the direction of travel of the sport.
"The reason why is we actually have, I think, a sustainable entity for once. Teams are actually working more and more together; we have close racing as a result of things.
"But it should be known that this isn't just us that are not financially stable. I would say probably half the grid aren't.
"I think the addition of an 11th team is a sensible thing but only at the point where the 10th team on the grid is financially stable.
Andretti Cadillac logo
Photo by: Andretti Autosport
"Everyone says we're in a good place. We are in some regards but now… hundreds of millions [are] being invested to make the sport better.
"It becomes therefore clear why we're very careful about diluting what we've already got because it's just more losses on the table."
Despite this strong opposition to an extra team, Vowles said F1 should welcome an OEM like General Motors with "open arms".
He continued: "We've been clear from the beginning, more than happy to bring in new entities but the pie has to grow as a result of it, not shrink. So far, it's just shrinking.
"For clarity on that, that's not against either Andretti or GM. Quite the opposite.
"I welcome GM open armed… and I hope to forge a relationship with them should things not work out. They are an incredible entity that I think will make the sport better."
Mercedes engine customer Williams does not have a power unit supply agreed for 2026.
Asked by Motorsport.com to clarify whether Williams is actively seeking any kind of collaboration with General Motors, Vowles replied: "No… My point is more that an organisation, an OEM like GM, absolutely would be welcome in our sport.
"We would welcome them at this stage. But they're clearly linked to Andretti - it's not a question of that and we're not in talks with them at the moment."
Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble
Related video
Hamilton says Wolff involved in every Mercedes F1 meeting despite injury layoff
Bottom four F1 teams land $20m CapEx boost
Willams will see out F1 season before deciding on Sargeant future
Willams will see out F1 season before deciding on Sargeant future Willams will see out F1 season before deciding on Sargeant future
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Latest news
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion
Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race
Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race
FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting
FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting
Red Bull relocated F1 title celebrations to avoid sticky pitbox
Red Bull relocated F1 title celebrations to avoid sticky pitbox Red Bull relocated F1 title celebrations to avoid sticky pitbox
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.