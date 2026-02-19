Williams announces multi-year Girard-Perregaux partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Williams has announced a new multi-year partnership with Girard-Perregaux.

The luxury Swiss watchmaker joins the Grove outfit as its official watch partner for the 2026 Formula 1 season and beyond.

"At Williams, we know that every millisecond counts," the team posted on social media. "Whether we’re engineering our next component, or taking a qualifying lap, our success depends on precision, creativity, and relentless focus. That’s why we’re pleased to join forces with Girard-Perregaux, our Official Watch Partner and Chronograph for 2026 and beyond.

"Together, we look forward to embracing each moment of what promises to be a truly unforgettable season."

Williams has recently announced a number of new partnerships with Barclays, Anthropic, BNY, Wilkinson Sword and Sparco, among others.

The second week of pre-season testing in Bahrain has almost come to a close. Reflecting on his drivers' performance, team principal James Vowles has explained that every time Carlos Sainz or Alex Albon head out on track, they're able to extract more performance. But the Briton was clear that it is not obvious what the current pecking order is ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

James Vowles, Williams Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

"We’re not first or last. It really is hard to tell [the order]. What I can say is that the top four are the top four, I think that’s pretty clear," he told Sky Sports F1.

"But that little gaggle of cars behind of which we’re a part of, it’s very tight – a tenth is separating three teams from what I can tell. The good news though is that every time we go out with the car we’re learning and finding a little bit more performance, so hopefully a little bit more to come."

The season will begin with a double-header in Australia (6-8 March) and China (13-15 March). The Chinese Grand Prix weekend will also feature the first sprint race of the season.