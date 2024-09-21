Williams boss Vowles defends timing of Colapinto decision

Williams boss James Vowles insists he has no regrets over waiting to promote Franco Colapinto to a race seat as he would not have hit the ground running in the way he has.

Colapinto has impressed in his two F1 grands prix so far, recovering from a poor qualifying to finish 12th in Monza before outqualifying team-mate Alex Albon at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and going on to take his first points as he came home eighth.

The 21-year-old's only other experiences behind the wheel of an F1 car came in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last year and in FP1 for the British Grand Prix, where he took the seat of Logan Sargeant, who he would eventually supplant for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Sargeant lost his seat after a number of disappointing outings and major crashes but, despite Colapinto's form, Vowles is happy with when the decision was taken to make the switch.

"It's an interesting question, because in part a lot of what we were doing with him behind the scenes is developing him ready for this opportunity," he explained.

"So Silverstone was one of the first times he got into the car and he'd made a step clearly from where we were in Abu Dhabi the previous year. He made some steps across the winter. He'd made some steps in Formula 2.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing, in the Paddock Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"If we'd done this at the beginning of the year, I don't think you'd see the Franco you have today. And I think there's quite a bit of preparation that we've been doing in the simulator and otherwise to get him to the region where he is now.

"In terms of that regret, I mean, making a decision to take a driver out is one of the hardest things you can do in my position. And I had to make sure it was abundantly clear it was the right place.

"For me, at the point where we upgraded the car and we've delivered performance with it, where it can score points, that's the right line in the sand. So from that perspective, I'm content."

Vowles admits Colapinto has exceeded expectations since his debut, having recovered from his own practice shunt in Baku to become the first Argentinian to score points in F1 in 42 years.

"We knew he was quick, that's why we put him in the car, but expected him to take more time to get up to speed. In Monza, that was about what I would have hoped for, effectively.

"But going to a new track that you've never been to before and been on the pace, really, in FP1, and even after an accident, coming straight back onto the pace is a challenge, and he's very, very good at absorbing all the pressure that's on his shoulders and just delivering.

"He's done an absolutely outstanding job. Just really jumped straight into it, two feet first, and has been swimming ever since. But he's doing brilliantly well. And to score points in your second ever Grand Prix, to be a few seconds behind Alex, is extraordinary."

Colapinto's future remains up in the air, with Carlos Sainz leaving Ferrari to drive for Williams alongside Albon next season but, as revealed by Motorsport.com, a move to Sauber could be an option.